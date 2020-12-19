STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ISL: Unbeaten Hyderabad FC face tough test against Mumbai City

Hyderabad have enough firepower to take all three points in the game. Striker Aridane Santana has scored four times in the league, already.
 

Hyderabad FC's Aridane Santana during the match. (Photo | ISL Twotter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hyderabad FC's unbeaten start to the ISL campaign will be tested when they take on table toppers Mumbai City FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Sunday's early kick-off.
Manolo Marquez's men lie sixth with nine points to their name which includes two wins and three draws. The Nizams bounced back from a run of three straight draws to down SC East Bengal in their previous game. Mumbai,on the other hand, have 13 points from six games, level on points with ATK Mohun Bagan at the top.

Before their last game, Hyderabad were struggling to score with only three goals in their kitty. But finally their front men got into the the act as they scored thrice. Marquez will be hoping to see more of the same even though he did admit how tough the job would be.

"Converting chances is the most difficult in football. If we had more scorers, maybe by now we would have been at the top of the table. We are not a small team but we have to work in every training session and it's not easy. If you look at the statistics of the last game, we had eight shots on target which is a very good number but we have to improve our shot conversion in these situations," the former Las Palmas coach stated.

Hyderabad's lack of converting chances have seen them draw thrice but the gaffer argued that an unbeaten start and gaining a point has its advantages in the long run. "Sometimes draws are better than a loss. If you win, the (previous) draws look better than a loss but if you lose a game after three consecutive draws, people think maybe the draws were not good. Sometimes, if you cannot score, I prefer to draw. Of course, sometimes you have to take a risk to have more possibilities to win," he explained.
The Islanders have one of the strongest squads on paper and most managers have revealed that Sergio Lobera's team are one of the favourites to earn the continental quota at the end of the league phase. For the Spaniard, the way in which his team gets the points is as important as the result.

"In the end, as professionals, the most important thing is to win games but for us, it's very important to improve our performance. I'm happy because I think our progress is good. It's not easy because of the COVID-19 situation. In a real situation, we are at the end of the pre-season after six matches but I am happy with the results so far."

In their last game, however, their star-studded line-up could not breach Jamshedpur FC's defence despite having a man advantage for the majority of the contest. But the former FC Goa coach felt the challenge posed by Hyderabad would be much different as the teams share a similar philosophy.

"We were playing against 10 players for a long time but the Jamshedpur defence is a different situation. For example, Jamshedpur is comfortable playing defensively. Hyderabad with 10 players would be different. Hyderabad are a strong team with the ball and maybe, Jamshedpur is strong even without the ball. We need to learn to manage the situation with the ball and because we create a lot of chances with the players we have, we need to score a lot of goals."

