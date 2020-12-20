STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ISL 2020: Mumbai City FC inflict first defeat of season on Hyderabad FC

In a match where both sides struggle to create clear-cut chances, Vignesh's acrobatic 38th-minute strike stood out as a genuine quality moment.

Published: 20th December 2020 08:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 09:23 PM

Mumbai City FC's Adam Le Fondre celebrates scoring against Hyderabad FC (Photo | ISL Media)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hyderabad's unbeaten run in this ISL season came to an end at Tilak Maidan on Sunday, as goals from Vignesh Dakshinamurthy and Adam Le Fondre on either side of half-time helped Mumbai City FC cement their place on top of the standings.

The result means the Nizams remain sixth with nine points from six games. Mumbai with 16 points from seven games opened up a three-point lead over second-placed ATK Mohun Bagan.

The initial phase of the first half was a cagey affair as both teams cancelled each other out. It seemed a goal would not arrive, but it did in the 38th minute in spectacular fashion. An inch-perfect ball from Jahouh was met with the deftest of touches by Bipin Singh who diverted it into the path of the onrushing Vignesh. The young fullback did not wait for the ball to hit the ground and volleyed it into the net for one of the best goals this season.

Hyderabad should have gone into the break with the scores level. Just five minutes after going behind, Akash Mishra's cross from the left was met by Mohammed Yasir with the goalkeeper out of position. But he failed to divert it into the net.

Mumbai came out in the second half with more confidence and purpose and they did not take too long to increase their lead. In the 59th minute, Rowllin Borges played an accurate low ball into the box which was controlled by Le Fondre, who turned smartly and buried it past Subrata Paul. Hyderabad tried to change the outcome by bringing on Liston Colaco, but could do very little to trouble the Mumbai defence.

"We managed the game well. We knew they were comfortable with the ball, so we tried to keep hold of the ball as much as possible. I'm very happy with the way the players played," Mumbai coach Sergio Lobera said. Hyderabad coach Manuel Márquez felt his team was not good enough. "Mumbai deservedly won. They made it really difficult for us to play our natural game. They deserve the credit."

