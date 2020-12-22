STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football Indian Super League

ISL 2020: FC Goa take on Jamshedpur FC in mid-table clash

Being ambitious teams, they would like to start the process of moving up when they face each other at Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Wednesday.

Published: 22nd December 2020 10:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 10:30 PM   |  A+A-

FC Goa players train ahead of their fixture against Kerala Blasters in match 19 of the ISL at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday

FC Goa players during a training session. (Photo | ISL)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: While Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan have been the pace-setters in the Indian Super League this season, FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC have been sitting mid-table. Being ambitious teams, they would like to start the process of moving up when they face each other at Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Wednesday.

FC Goa had high expectations after they topped the league phase last season. Jamshedpur, on the other hand, staged a coup of sorts by roping in Owen Coyle, who guided Chennaiyin FC to the final last season.
Jamshedpur go into the game with momentum on their side, having beaten NorthEast United in the previous game. The Highlanders were unbeaten until that point, but Coyle's team managed to find a way to break them down as young Aniket Jadhav scored the winner.

FC Goa would look to bounce back from two successive defeats. "Our focus is on the present, to think about the next game against Jamshedpur. Of course, I'm so sad about the last two results (defeats against ATK Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin), but it's not possible to change the past," said FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando in a pre-match interaction.

The Spaniard suggested that lack of time between matches was a factor in their defeat against Chennaiyin. "We need to forget the last game to play the next game. We were not ready to play against Chennaiyin. We had three days and this time we will be ready."

As for Coyle, things are falling into place as the season is progressing. After losing to ATK Mohun Bagan in their opening game, they are unbeaten in their last six games. Some of their key players are returning, with influential midfielder Aitor Monroy available after suspension.

"It's always nice when you have a quality player like Aitor coming back. He's a wonderfully gifted player, a very good professional and sets a great example to the younger players. When you have those players available, that always helps the team," said Coyle.

After snapping NorthEast's unbeaten run, the Red Miners are high on confidence, but are also wary of the threat posed by FC Goa who play an attacking style of football. "We have to be at our best from the first minute to the last against FC Goa. They have some wonderfully talented players. They can cause problems. We have to make sure that we solve those problems and look to give them problems of their own. We know that if we continue in the form we are in, we are real challengers for three points," said Coyle.

The game will also see the current top scorers going up against each other. Jamshedpur's Nerijus Valskis and FC Goa's Igor Angulo lead the scoring charts with six goals each.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ISL ISL 2020 Indian Super League Jamshedpur FC FC Goa Juan Ferrando
India Matters
Kollywood actor Rajinikanth (Photo | EPS)
Annaatthe crew members test Covid positive, Rajinikanth may go into self-quarantine 
A health worker collects samples in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka CM makes U-turn, imposes night curfew across state till January 2
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
UK strain unlikely to affect efficacy of Covid vaccines: Scientists
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Covid immunity lasts at least 8 months, hope for longevity of vaccinations: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The body of Sister Abhaya, a resident of the Pius X Convent in Kottayam, was found in the well of the convent compound on March 27, 1992.
Sister Abhaya Murder Case: Life sentence for Fr Thomas Kottoor, Sister Sephy
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp