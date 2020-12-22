STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football Indian Super League

ISL 2020: Odisha FC end losing run in 2-2 draw against NorthEast United FC

The result means Odisha gain only their second point of the campaign from seven games and climb a spot to 10th.

Published: 22nd December 2020 10:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 10:26 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha FC showed heart and character as they drew 2-2 with NorthEast United FC. (Photo | ISL Twitter)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Odisha FC showed heart and character as they drew 2-2 with NorthEast United FC in Tuesday's ISL match at GMC Stadium in Bambolim. It was an entertaining game, with both teams scoring in each half.

The result means Odisha gain only their second point of the campaign from seven games and climb a spot to 10th. They are yet to win a match, but at least the losing streak came to an end. On the other hand, NorthEast remain fourth with 11 points from eight games. However, they have not won in the last four attempts.

Before the game, Odisha had scored the joint-fewest goals (3), while the Highlanders had not scored in the last two games. It was not expected to be a goal fest, but the match turned out to be entertaining with both teams playing attacking football.

Odisha should have opened the scoring in the 18th minute, when Diego Mauricio tried to bundle the ball home during a goalmouth scramble. However, Dylan Fox cleared the ball from the line. Mauricio did not miss his next attempt. He got the ball on the left of the box from a throw-in and unleashed a shot from more than 20 yards out which flew into the bottom corner.

The Highlanders got a few chances to equalise from set-pieces but could not capitalise. However, right on the stroke of half-time, Ashutosh Mehra's cross was met by a bullet header from skipper Benjamin Lambot for the equaliser.

The goals in the second half came in the space of a minute. NorthEast went ahead through a Kwesi Appiah spot-kick which he earned and duly dispatched. A minute later, Cole Alexander brilliantly curled home Odisha's second of the match to draw his side level. NorthEast had the better of the chances to win the game, but in the end it was a fair result.

"I believe we deserved three points for the amount of chances we created. We controlled the game and the ball, something that we did not do before. It's not a priority, but we prefer to control the game. Today we came with a very offensive team but the little details cost us two points," NorthEast coach Gerard Nus said after the game.

Odisha coach Stuart Baxter praised his team's character and the resolve they showed but moaned the lapse in concentration during crucial moments. Both teams will get a few days of rest before their next games, which will be in January.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha FC NorthEast United NEUFC ISL ISL 2020
India Matters
Kollywood actor Rajinikanth (Photo | EPS)
Annaatthe crew members test Covid positive, Rajinikanth may go into self-quarantine 
A health worker collects samples in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka CM makes U-turn, imposes night curfew across state till January 2
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
UK strain unlikely to affect efficacy of Covid vaccines: Scientists
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Covid immunity lasts at least 8 months, hope for longevity of vaccinations: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The body of Sister Abhaya, a resident of the Pius X Convent in Kottayam, was found in the well of the convent compound on March 27, 1992.
Sister Abhaya Murder Case: Life sentence for Fr Thomas Kottoor, Sister Sephy
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp