ISL: Chennaiyin eye second win in a row as they take on bottom-placed East Bengal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Super League returns after a two-day Christmas break with Chennaiyin FC eyeing a top four spot when they take on bottom-placed SC East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan on Saturday evening.

The two-time champions are currently eighth with eight points from six games. However, a win would put them equal with fourth-placed NorthEast United FC and FC Goa, both of whom have 11 points. The Kolkata giants have not won a single game so far and have two points in their kitty from six games.

Chennaiyin's main problem has been scoring goals so far with last year's runners-up netting only five times so far with only their opponents on Saturday scoring less. Only two of those goals have come from open play. Even in their previous game against the Gaurs which they won 2-1, the margin of victory could have been much higher but for the profligacy exhibited by their attackers.

But Csaba Laszlo is not worried. "We have to be focused while finishing especially when we create so many chances. The misses are not because of a lack of confidence but at the end of the day three points is what matters the most."

The former Uganda manager is aware of what is at stake on Saturday but he refused to take the Red and Golds lightly. "If you get two victories in a row you get very close to the top four. And two defeats will see you go down very quickly. Everyone is looking to win games and it's not very tactical. It will be a tough game for us. They are a new team but they have adapted well. We have to concentrate very well and remain focussed."

The ISL debutants have problems all over the pitch -- they have scored the least (3) and conceded the joint-most (11). However, statistics don't tell the full story as they were unlucky to come away with a solitary point in their last game against Kerala Blasters FC while succumbing to a hard-fought loss against Hyderabad FC.

"We are getting closer. The boys have not let their heads drop and are trying their best. The morale is high and hopefully we can right the wrongs of the previous game," coach Robbie Fowler said.

The former Liverpool striker said that his players weren't short on motivation and hoped all that improvement would lead to results. "It shouldn't be difficult to motivate any player. This is a job that we all love to do. We play the game because we love it. So the motivation is there. We are not a million miles away. The tide is turning. And hopefully, it will happen pretty soon. Everyone here is 120 per cent behind me in what we are trying to do and what we are trying to achieve."

Fans may be treated to an interesting sub-plot when the two sides meet for the first-ever time. SCEB have in their ranks CFC legend Jeje Lalpekhlua. The Mizo striker is still the Marina Machans' leading goalscorer (25) and appearance maker (76) in all competitions, having been at the club for their first six seasons before making the switch to the Kolkata side this campaign.