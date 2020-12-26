ISL: Kerala Blasters look to break winless run as they face Hyderabad test

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Two teams with contrasting starts to the Indian Super League will go head to head on Sunday when Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC meet at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim.

While Blasters are winless in six games (three defeats and three draws), Hyderabad have lost just one game so far and even though they are seventh in the table, they are just two points adrift of fourth spot.

Crucially though, that one defeat came in the last round as they lost 2-0 to Mumbai City. Blasters meanwhile were staring at their third straight defeat of the campaign only to salvage a point against East Bengal with an injury-time strike from Jeakson Singh.

Kerala Blasters head coach Kibu Vicuna is confident going into the game and suggests that his side is focused on getting a strong result against Hyderabad FC.

"The clear objective is to get the points tomorrow (Sunday). To win the points tomorrow and we are focussed on the next game," said Vicuna during the pre-match press conference on Saturday.

As for Hyderabad FC, the intention is to bounce back after the defeat to the league leaders Mumbai.

"You know in football, there are three possibilities. It is impossible to win, draw or lose always. I am sure our team will try tomorrow to play a good game. The defeat against Mumbai doesn't affect our team for tomorrow's match," said Hyderabad coach Manuel Roca.

Hyderabad had finished bottom of the league last season but have exceeded expectations so far this season with the kind of results that they have had.

Roca admitted that having a relatively young squad meant that they can sometimes lack a bit of experience.

"I thought it was a game (against Mumbai) with real players against young inexperienced players. But I am happy with the second half. But in ISL, when you are playing with a young squad these things can happen," said Roca.

As for Kerala Blasters, Vicuna suggested that his side has not managed to maintain consistency for the entire duration of a game which is what they are looking to address.

"In the first game against Mohun Bagan, we did well and it was not a game that had many chances. In the first half of Chennaiyin FC, we played well. There was not a match where we played 90 minutes at a top level. We are looking at this match hoping that we are going to be happy after we perform well during the whole match," said Vicuna.

Kerala Blasters midfielder Rohit Kumar will be facing his old club and he suggested that a positive result would kick-start their campaign.

"It's always nice to be playing against your old side. But I'm a Kerala Blasters player now. If you see the games, we are improving. It's just a matter of our first win and I feel tomorrow might be the day," said Rohit.