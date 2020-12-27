Bengaluru FC look to get back to winning ways

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After suffering their first loss this season, Bengaluru FC will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they take on Jamshedpur FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Monday.

Bengaluru are currently third with 12 points from seven games. Jamshedpur lie three places and two points behind their opponents.

The 2018-19 champions have been inconsistent so far this term drawing as many matches as they have managed to win. They were handed their first league defeat of the campaign by ATK Mohun Bagan in their previous game. While scoring goals has never been a problem for BFC, their defence hasn't looked at its best. They have conceded 8 goals in the first 7 matches of the season while shipping just 9 goals during the 2019-20 season.

"The other teams also have a tactical plan to stop you from playing. They will not allow you to play your best football. It is a game of fine margins. A moment of talent made the difference that day," coach Carles Cuadrat said.

The match-up holds the promise of an entertaining contest as second-half free scorers Bengaluru — joint-highest scorers in the period — face one of the league's weaker sides when it comes to conceding in the same period — Jamshedpur. Owen Coyle's team has conceded more than half of their goals during that

period.

In fact, four of the nine goals the Red Miners have conceded have come in the last 15 minutes of the match — the most by any team. However, when facing the top four teams of the league so far, the team has shown remarkable resilience and fight and are yet to lose. That should give the players confidence ahead of another crucial test.

"We are six games unbeaten (this season) but we have made enormous strides. This is a team that won a game in the last 13 games last year to take something like eight points from the last 13 games. Regardless, there was a lot to build upon. As I've said before, it's never about a quick fix," said Coyle.

But the Englishman has been undone by a glut of refereeing errors and he made his point known during an Open Communication Forum between the head coaches of ISL clubs, officials at All India Football Federation (AIFF), and its Referees Department. Since VAR is quite expensive, the former striker suggested deploying additional referees.

"The referees are faced with a difficult task — we certainly know that. It's such a difficult job and what I suggested as a coach, is that we give them some help, if possible, because that's what everybody needs. We could have another two referees (one) at each of the goal lines to help," the Jamshedpur coach suggested.