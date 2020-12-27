STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala Blasters secure first win of season with victory over Hyderabad FC

The win helped Blasters cut the gap to eighth-placed Hyderabad to just three points and it could finally kick-start their campaign.
 

BFC's Rahul KP dribbles past HFC's Akash Mishra during match 40 of Hero ISL7 at the Bambolim Stadium on Sunday. (Photo| ISL Media)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: It took Kerala Blasters seven games to finally taste victory as they eventually managed to get three points with a convincing 2-0 win over Hyderabad FC at the GMC Bambolim Stadium on Sunday.
It looks like Kibu Vicuna has finally managed to crack the code of finding a way to win in the ISL.

After a woeful run of form, Vicuna had made five changes going into the game and two of them got on the scoresheet with Abdul Hakku (29') and Jordan Murray (88') proving to be the difference makers.
Hyderabad, on the other hand, suffered their second straight defeat and they were second best against a Kerala side who dominated them in all departments.

Vicuna's five changes included leaving three of their key foreign players — Gary Hooper, Costa Nhamoinesu and Bakary Kone — completely out of the matchday squad.

It was an all Indian backline for Blasters with Hakku teaming up with Sandeep Singh in the centre of defence while Murray led the line in place of Hooper.

Sahal Abdul Samad got a start and was played on the wings while Jeakson Singh marshalled the midfield.
Hyderabad were relying on their frontman Aridane Santana to test the new look Kerala defence and had a chance early in the game.

Liston Colaco who has been one of the breakout stars of this season also tried to test the Blasters backline with some intelligent runs.

However, Blasters did a commendable job of containing the Hyderabad attackers and they went onto take the lead in the 29th minute when Hakku sent a thumping header past Subrata Paul from an inch perfect corner by Facundo Pereyra.

Right on the stroke of half-time, Hyderabad missed a glorious opportunity when Santana failed to connect with a cutback from Asish Rai.

In the second half, it was Blasters who maintained the tempo and created a host of opportunities. The likes of Sahal, Jessel Carneiro and Vicente Gomez all came close. Subrata had to make a string of saves to keep his side in the game.

The Blasters players were also winning the individual battles on the field with the most notable one being Rahul KP getting the better of Akash Mishra on the right flank.

Hyderabad players looked jaded but given the quality of the players they had, they almost equalised in the 87th minute when Santana broke free down the right channel but his shot was saved at point-blank range by Albino Gomes.

Just a minute later, Murray who put an impressive shift up front for Blasters, scored from a quick counter-attack as the Blasters dug-out erupted i
 

