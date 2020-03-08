Home Sport Football Indian Super League

ISL: Versatile Suresh Singh becoming manager Carles Cuadrat's go-to man in Bengaluru midfield

In his first year in the ISL, not many expected Suresh, a member of India’s U-17 World Cup team, to cement his place in Bengaluru’s first-team.

Published: 08th March 2020 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2020 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

Suresh doesn’t want to be content with what he has done. He wants to play 90 minutes every match but wants to earn that right first. (Photo | EPS)

By Krishnendu Banerjee
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the last few seasons, Bengaluru FC have been dependent on their versatile players. Harmanjot Khabra, Nishu Kumar, Rahul Bheke and recently Ashique Kuruniyan have all done their bit in helping the team reach three consecutive Indian Super League play-offs. 

This season, head coach Carles Cuadrat has found another Indian player in Suresh Singh Wangjam to manage different situations in a match.

In his first year in the ISL, not many expected Suresh, a member of India’s U-17 World Cup team, to cement his place in Bengaluru’s first-team considering the club has six national team players in their ranks. But the Manipuri has grabbed the opportunity with his work-rate and has become a regular starter for the team, accumulating 757 minutes with the first team so far, ISL and AFC Cup combined. 

Cuadrat has used him as a right-winger, right-back and in the midfield and the 19-year-old has excelled in all of them. On Sunday, when Bengaluru face ATK in the semifinal second leg in Kolkata, Suresh will be a vital cog in Bengaluru team, especially with Nishu out with suspension.

“Suresh is a lot like Khabra. You can play him in multiple positions. But more importantly, he understands the game and what that position demands. I am really happy to have such players in the team,” Cuadrat said about him after his performance against ATK.

Unlike Khabra, Bheke or Nishu, what Suresh brings is his ability to control the game, and his pace, something that compliments two other midfielders Dimas Delgado and Erik Paartalu, who aren’t as fast. Furthermore, Suresh is equally good in setting up a goal and in defending one. 

Cuadrat used his defensive abilities to mark out Michael Soosairaj in the first leg semifinal against ATK and Suresh didn’t let him take a shot at goal while his attacking prowess was on display against Maziya S&RC in the AFC Cup play-offs. Suresh dribbled past three of their defenders to set up Deshorn Brown for the opening goal.

Paartalu and Delgado heaped praise on Suresh for his abilities and eagerness to learn. “Suresh is always the first young player to ask for help and learn more. This is one quality that sets him apart. He is showing a lot of versatility for his age. He creates a lot of space with his pace and that helps us defend and join the attack in the set-pieces without having to worry about defending the counter-attack,” said Paartalu and Delgado.

However, Suresh doesn’t want to be content with what he has done. He wants to play 90 minutes every match but wants to earn that right first. 

“I had many offers from different clubs who were ready to give me 80-85% game-time, but I joined Bengaluru because I wanted to challenge myself to make the first team. I knew it would be difficult to get into the first team with six national team players and five foreigners. But I wanted that challenge,” said Suresh. 

“Then when the coach started giving me 10-15 minutes and specific targets in the games, I wanted more. I pushed myself and got to start in matches. I want to continue that and earn my place here and in the national team.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Indian Super League news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru FC Carles Cuadrat Suresh Singh Wangjam Harmanjot Khabra Nishu Kumar Rahul Bheke Ashique Kuruniyan Indian Super League
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp