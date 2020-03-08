ISL: Versatile Suresh Singh becoming manager Carles Cuadrat's go-to man in Bengaluru midfield

Krishnendu Banerjee By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the last few seasons, Bengaluru FC have been dependent on their versatile players. Harmanjot Khabra, Nishu Kumar, Rahul Bheke and recently Ashique Kuruniyan have all done their bit in helping the team reach three consecutive Indian Super League play-offs.

This season, head coach Carles Cuadrat has found another Indian player in Suresh Singh Wangjam to manage different situations in a match.

In his first year in the ISL, not many expected Suresh, a member of India’s U-17 World Cup team, to cement his place in Bengaluru’s first-team considering the club has six national team players in their ranks. But the Manipuri has grabbed the opportunity with his work-rate and has become a regular starter for the team, accumulating 757 minutes with the first team so far, ISL and AFC Cup combined.

Cuadrat has used him as a right-winger, right-back and in the midfield and the 19-year-old has excelled in all of them. On Sunday, when Bengaluru face ATK in the semifinal second leg in Kolkata, Suresh will be a vital cog in Bengaluru team, especially with Nishu out with suspension.

“Suresh is a lot like Khabra. You can play him in multiple positions. But more importantly, he understands the game and what that position demands. I am really happy to have such players in the team,” Cuadrat said about him after his performance against ATK.

Unlike Khabra, Bheke or Nishu, what Suresh brings is his ability to control the game, and his pace, something that compliments two other midfielders Dimas Delgado and Erik Paartalu, who aren’t as fast. Furthermore, Suresh is equally good in setting up a goal and in defending one.

Cuadrat used his defensive abilities to mark out Michael Soosairaj in the first leg semifinal against ATK and Suresh didn’t let him take a shot at goal while his attacking prowess was on display against Maziya S&RC in the AFC Cup play-offs. Suresh dribbled past three of their defenders to set up Deshorn Brown for the opening goal.

Paartalu and Delgado heaped praise on Suresh for his abilities and eagerness to learn. “Suresh is always the first young player to ask for help and learn more. This is one quality that sets him apart. He is showing a lot of versatility for his age. He creates a lot of space with his pace and that helps us defend and join the attack in the set-pieces without having to worry about defending the counter-attack,” said Paartalu and Delgado.

However, Suresh doesn’t want to be content with what he has done. He wants to play 90 minutes every match but wants to earn that right first.

“I had many offers from different clubs who were ready to give me 80-85% game-time, but I joined Bengaluru because I wanted to challenge myself to make the first team. I knew it would be difficult to get into the first team with six national team players and five foreigners. But I wanted that challenge,” said Suresh.

“Then when the coach started giving me 10-15 minutes and specific targets in the games, I wanted more. I pushed myself and got to start in matches. I want to continue that and earn my place here and in the national team.”