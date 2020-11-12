STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football Indian Super League

Will miss playing at our fortress in Kochi, says Kerala Blasters star Sahal Abdul Samad

The ISL is set to start on November 20 with Kerala Blasters taking on ATK Mohun Bagan in the opener. It will be among the biggest sporting events to happen in the country after the COVID-19 outbreak.

Published: 12th November 2020 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

Sahal Abdul Samad (Photo | Instagram)

Sahal Abdul Samad (Photo | Instagram)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: Sahal Abdul Samad is used to having fans in excess of thirty to forty-thousand chanting his name when he takes to the field for Kerala Blasters at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.
Blasters have one of the best fanbases in India and even visiting teams talk about the excitement of playing in front of such an electric atmosphere.

However, Sahal knows that things would be different this time for him and his team-mates as the Indian Super League will be played behind closed doors in Goa.

"The feeling of playing in Kochi cannot be put into words. There is no doubt that the whole team will miss that experience. But we have no other option this time. We have to cope with their absence, but we know the fans will support us from the safety of their homes," said Sahal who also suggested that it will be the same for other clubs and their players.

However, it is not lost on the India international that at least football is able to return under such trying circumstances.

"I was at home for six months and I missed football during that time. But now, I'm happy to be back playing. It's a different atmosphere here with the teammates. I do miss my family at times, but it is what it is," he said.

The ISL is set to start on November 20 with Kerala Blasters taking on ATK Mohun Bagan in the opener. It will be among the biggest sporting events to happen in the country after the COVID-19 outbreak and the league organisers are leaving nothing to chance.

The teams have been placed in separate bio-secure bubbles and the entire tournament is being organised in Goa across three venues with each team given separate training facilities.

Sahal believes that the league is doing a commendable job even though players are confined to their hotel rooms and go outside only for team training sessions.

"Covid-19 has affected everything around the world including football. There are several restrictions on our activities, but we have to follow them for our own safety and others. The ISL organizers are making sure everyone is safe and the league can go on. They are doing a great job and it's helpful for us to focus on the game while they take care of the rest. Although we have only a limited pre-season period, the entire team is putting in their best effort to compete for a respectable position on the league table. This isn’t just our situation, but the same for all clubs. It's been a different experience, being in the bio-bubble. We have to follow the guidelines strictly. So we are adapting to the new normal," he said.

Due to a truncated pre-season, clubs are having training sessions in the morning and evening but players aren't complaining and Sahal knows that after being away from the game for a long time, it's vital to get match fit.

"The preseason is going in full flow and we have all been training hard. The lockdown was a real challenge when we couldn't be on the field for a long time. But now, we are back to training regularly with the whole squad," said Sahal.   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Super League ISL Kerala Blasters Sahal Abdul Samad
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)
Bihar polls 2020: Congress concedes it was ‘weak link’ in Grand Alliance
Former US president Barack Obama (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R) (Photos | AP, PTI)
'Lacked either aptitude or passion...': Obama on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir
Parents gave their feedback on reopening of schools by attending the meetings organised at Presidency Higher Secondary School in Chennai. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Fear of second wave forces TN to defer reopening of schools
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Man gets a new heart through Delhi's green corridor in 17 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Celine Gounder is part of the 13-member task force that will aid the administration in its efforts to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19
Dr. Celine Gounder of Tamil origin part of Joe Biden’s Covid-19 task force
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhaar Yadav/EPS)
Third COVID-19 wave? Delhi records 100+deaths in 24 hours for first time
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp