STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football Indian Super League

ISL 2020: Ahmed Jahouh gets season's maiden red card as NorthEast edge past Mumbai City FC

Neither team seemed capable of breaking the deadlock but a handball from former NEUFC player Rowllin Borges inside the box resulted in a penalty which Kwesi Appiah duly converted. 

Published: 21st November 2020 10:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 10:16 PM   |  A+A-

Prior to the start of the match, not many gave NorthEast United FC a chance against Mumbai City FC. (Photo | ISL Twitter)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prior to the start of the match, not many gave NorthEast United FC a chance against Mumbai City FC especially with the addition of manager Sergio Lobera. But the Highlanders stuck to their task and a second-half penalty ensured a winning start.

Incidentally, this was their first win in 15 attempts. As the match began at the Tilak Maidan, it was evident that the NorthEast gameplan was to contain the Mumbai forays and try and hit on the break. Lobera's boys had plenty of possession but not much cutting edge.

As the first half was meandering, the first refereeing controversy of the new season struck. Influential Mumbai midfielder Ahmed Jahouh lunged in on Khassa Camara with his studs up and referee R Venkatesh issued his marching orders. That changed the complexion of the match as Gerrard Nus' team got more and more into the contest.

Neither team seemed capable of breaking the deadlock but a handball from former NEUFC player Rowllin Borges inside the box resulted in a penalty which Kwesi Appiah duly converted in the 49th minute.
From thereon, NorthEast sat back and thwarted all of Mumbai's attacks as the Islanders struggled for penetration and the numerical disadvantage was there to be seen. Despite the big names in their ranks, they failed to register a single shot on target.

Lobera will have plenty to ponder after the disappointing performance and will have to do without the services of Jahouh and Raynier Fernandes who hobbled off injured for the next match.

"Obviously when you don't win there is scope for improvement. The red card changed the game, I am proud of the attitude of my players. Now we need to work and focus on the next game," Lobera said at the end of the game.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NEUFC Mumbai City FC NorthEast United Sergio Lobera ISL ISL 2020 Ahmed Jahouh
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp