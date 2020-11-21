ISL 2020: Ahmed Jahouh gets season's maiden red card as NorthEast edge past Mumbai City FC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prior to the start of the match, not many gave NorthEast United FC a chance against Mumbai City FC especially with the addition of manager Sergio Lobera. But the Highlanders stuck to their task and a second-half penalty ensured a winning start.

Incidentally, this was their first win in 15 attempts. As the match began at the Tilak Maidan, it was evident that the NorthEast gameplan was to contain the Mumbai forays and try and hit on the break. Lobera's boys had plenty of possession but not much cutting edge.

As the first half was meandering, the first refereeing controversy of the new season struck. Influential Mumbai midfielder Ahmed Jahouh lunged in on Khassa Camara with his studs up and referee R Venkatesh issued his marching orders. That changed the complexion of the match as Gerrard Nus' team got more and more into the contest.

Neither team seemed capable of breaking the deadlock but a handball from former NEUFC player Rowllin Borges inside the box resulted in a penalty which Kwesi Appiah duly converted in the 49th minute.

From thereon, NorthEast sat back and thwarted all of Mumbai's attacks as the Islanders struggled for penetration and the numerical disadvantage was there to be seen. Despite the big names in their ranks, they failed to register a single shot on target.

Lobera will have plenty to ponder after the disappointing performance and will have to do without the services of Jahouh and Raynier Fernandes who hobbled off injured for the next match.

"Obviously when you don't win there is scope for improvement. The red card changed the game, I am proud of the attitude of my players. Now we need to work and focus on the next game," Lobera said at the end of the game.

