ISL 2020: Contenders Bengaluru FC face tricky test against new-look FC Goa

Expecting high-octane football would not be fair considering the fixture being played on the back of a short pre-season and rustiness could be a problem.

Published: 21st November 2020 10:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 10:26 PM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru FC's Sunil Chhetri and Udanta Kumam during a training session. (Photo | Twitter @bengalurufc)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: When the Indian Super League fixtures were announced late October, Bengaluru FC and FC Goa clash was a notable one among the initial set of fixtures. It may not be as popular as the Kolkata derby, but with two teams known for their quality of football, the rivalry has gained in popularity over the last few years. Besides, the two have been consistent in the ISL.

Bengaluru have qualified for the semifinals in all editions ever since their debut in 2017-18. They also won the title in their second season. Goa has finished runners-up twice and have also finished in the last-four five times in six editions so far. But, Bengaluru have been a dominant side, losing just once in their seven outings.

However, when these two teams meet at Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Sunday, it will be interesting to see how they fare. Expecting high-octane football would not be fair considering the fixture being played on the back of a short pre-season and rustiness could be a problem. Bengaluru coach Carles Cuadrat is aware of the situation at hand. "Playing against Goa is a very big challenge," said Cuadrat. "I think one can expect a completely different game (Bengaluru vs Goa) this time due to the circumstances. From the opening (ISL) game we saw, teams are not in the best physical condition. The intensity of the game was not the same. Factors like humidity will also be there."

Bengaluru might have an edge as they have been working under the same coach for the last three years. Players understand what Cuadrat demands and his tactics are not going to be new. Compare that to Goa, who have a new coach in Juan Ferrando. Also, with five of the six foreigners in Goa's squad new to the ISL, one does not know what to expect from the Gaurs.

"Tomorrow we play against a very good team. We know Bengaluru are with the same coach for the last few years and more or less also with the same philosophy. They are also a compact team. We (Goa) are in a new chapter now and a new team, having worked only six weeks together. There are some points that are difficult but there are positives. Our mentality is positive and all the players are ready," said Ferrando.

Both teams have made good additions upfront. If Goa have roped in the likes of Ishan Pandita and Igor Angulo, Bengaluru have signed Kristian Ospeth and Cleiton Silva. With both teams known for creating chances, these players will have a crucial role.

For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
