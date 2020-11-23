STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football Indian Super League

ISL 2020: India defender Adil Khan named Hyderabad FC captain 

Adil, who joined Hyderabad FC in the club's debut ISL season, has signed a three-year extension till 2023 back in January.

Published: 23rd November 2020 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2020 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

Adil Khan

Adil Khan was named captain of Hyderabad FC. (Twitter @IndSuperLeague)

By PTI

BAMBOLIM (Goa): India international Adil Khan was on Monday named captain of Hyderabad FC for the ongoing Indian Super League.

The 32-year-old Khan, who plays as a defender as well as a defensive midfielder, has earned over 10 caps for India since making his debut in 2012.

He is known for his equalising header from a corner in India's 1-1 draw against Bangladesh in a 2022 World Cup qualifying round match in front of a packed Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata last year.

Hyderabad FC coach Manolo Marquez also announced former India goalkeeper Subrata Paul, Spanish striker Aridane Santana and Brazillian Joao Victor as his other captains who will fill in the leadership role in the absence of Khan.

"Adil will be joined by Aridane Santana, Subrata Paul and Joao Victor who form the leadership group and have been announced as the second, third and fourth captains respectively," a release from Hyderabad FC said.

On the field, the leadership group will follow the sequence, where in the absence of the first captain from action, the armband will be worn by the next captain in order.

"It's a massive responsibility to be named captain of Hyderabad FC, but it's one I will relish.

We have been working hard so far in preseason under our coaches and it's time now time for action," said Khan who has been named as a captain of a team for the first time in his career.

"It's going to be a challenging season, but all of us at Hyderabad FC are ready," he added.

Adil, who joined Hyderabad FC in the club's debut ISL season, has signed a three-year extension till 2023 back in January.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adil Khan Hyderabad FC ISL ISL 2020
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp