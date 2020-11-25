ISL: Kerala Blasters face tricky test against upbeat NorthEast United

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

When the fixture list was first out, Kerala Blasters would have probably looked at the game against NorthEast United as the easiest and most winnable game out of the first five games.

While they started out against ATK Mohun Bagan (and lost), they will go onto face the likes of Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa and Bengaluru FC as a tough run of fixtures awaits Kibu Vicuna and his men.

However, Thursday's game against the Highlanders would be anything but easy as Gerard Nus's side scripted one of the biggest upsets of the Indian Super League when they beat one of the pre-season favourites Mumbai City FC.

Their organized and disciplined performance drew praise from various quarters and showed that they are no pushovers.

That should worry Blasters who dominated possession and controlled the game against Bagan but lacked any attacking potency up front.

While Gary Hooper was an anonymous presence up front due to a lack of service, Sahal Abdul Samad looked rusty and failed to influence the game.

While there are signs of what is to come, Blasters are still settling into Vicuna's system. The NorthEast United players meanwhile look to be signing out of the same hymn sheet and are a well drilled-side.

"I think we controlled the game against ATK Mohun Bagan but they scored. We have to improve in the final third. NorthEast played well against Mumbai. They are a very organised team. They also had chances and tried to play out from the goalkeeper and tried to perform fast counter-attacks," said Vicuna in the pre-match interaction.

With the kind of players at his disposal and those like Nishu Kumar and Rahul KP still to feature, Blasters have the resources to turn this around quickly after an opening day defeat.

As for Nus, it's all about getting the best out of his players and managing injuries. The young tactician said that injuries are a worry for all teams and he might have to rotate to keep the players fresh.

"All the teams will struggle with injuries. Some teams are struggling for good training pitches. Many coaches are complaining. These things don't help. When you are weaker (physically) you get more injuries. The scheduling does not allow you to rest. You have to rotate and can not stick to a XI. Every team will face these (issues). And the teams who will manage this well will do better," said Dus.

The 35-year-old took all the pressure away from his side and said that his side would be happy to settle for a point.

"Kerala Blasters have one of the best squads in the ISL. They are a tough team to play against. They are good in the build-up, organisation and set-pieces. They can create chances in so many ways. It is going to be a hard match. They are the favourites as they are a very strong side. Kerala know they played good football (against ATK Mohun Bagan). They did not deserve to lose. They are going to play good football again," said Nus.