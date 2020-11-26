STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football Indian Super League

Danny Fox to lead SC East Bengal in debut ISL season

SC East Bengal take on ATK Mohun Bagan in their season opener on Friday at their home ground in Tilak Maidan.

Published: 26th November 2020 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

SC East Bengal star Danny Fox

SC East Bengal star Danny Fox (Photo | SC East Bengal Twitter)

By PTI

PANAJI: Scottish defender Danny Fox will don the captain's armband for SC East Bengal in their maiden Hero Indian Super League season, head coach Robbie Fowler said on Thursday.

Irish midfielder Anthony Pilkington will be Fox's deputy.

A no-nonsense centre back who has plied his trade in the English Premier League for Southampton and Burnley, Fox previously led Nottingham Forest and Wigan Athletic, a club he played in the English Championship last season.

"I have known Danny for quite some time now and I strongly believe he has leadership qualities.

"In the two weeks that we have trained together, he has already earned the players' trust and is a popular figure in the team who many look up to," said Fowler, a Liverpool and England legend.

"Our team is full of leaders and Danny is a leader among leaders. I believe in him and feel he has the acumen to drive SC East Bengal forward as we build up to the our first game, the big derby.

"I have had good conversations with him and he has shown the hunger like everybody else, to deliver the goods for the team," added Fowler, the seventh-highest goalscorer in the Premier League's history.

Fox joined Coventry City in the English Championship from Walsall in 2008, playing 57 league games and scoring six goals before being snapped up by Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

After his stints with Burnley and Southampton in the Premier League, he moved to Nottingham Forest in the Championship ahead of a move to Wigan.

"This is a big responsibility and I am ready for it. The Gaffer has shown his trust in me and I will not let him down. The team has gelled really well together and the mood within the group is positive," Fox said.

"I believe we have the hunger to do well as a unit. We have had good training sessions and the lads look sharp. We obviously start with the big derby against ATK Mohun Bagan on Friday and I cannot wait to lead the red and golds on our home ground," he added.

Pilkington, meanwhile, joined the red and gold brigade having played in England with more than 400 games under his belt.

Pilkington has scored 83 goals in his 14 year-long professional career.

The 32-year-old had his best days playing for Norwich City in the Premier League between 2011-2014.

He scored 14 goals, provided five assists from 75 appearances.

The former Manchester United academy player spent the next five years with Cardiff City before moving to Wigan Athletic last year.

"Being the vice-captain of SC East Bengal brings with it a lot of responsibility. I am happy that the gaffer has shown his trust in me, and I am ready to give my all for the red and golds.

"This team has a lot of leaders and they are all pushing each other. We have one goal, and that is to do well in our maiden ISL season," Pilkington said.

SC East Bengal take on ATK Mohun Bagan in their season opener on Friday at their home ground in Tilak Maidan.

The red and gold brigade started full team training from October 30.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SC East Bengal Danny Fox ISL ISL 2020 Indian Super League Indian Super League 2020
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp