NorthEast script remarkable fightback to snatch draw against Kerala Blasters

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Last season, Kibu Vicuna had led Mohun Bagan to the I-League title by playing some breathtaking football and swept aside teams at will.

Two matches into his new assignment with Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters, the Spaniard must be quickly realising that the task at hand is a little different.

On Thursday at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, they were leading 2-0 at half-time before a spirited comeback from NorthEast United saw them having to settle for a 2-2 draw.

Still winless after two games, Blasters will have to quickly work out a way to turn all that possession and domination on the ball into results.

Against ATK Mohun Bagan in the opener, they dominated every metric except the chances created. Here, they wilted under pressure from a NorthEast side who are showing after each passing game that they are here to give everyone a run for their money.

In a game of two halves, Blasters scored two goals in the first half through their skipper Sergio Cidoncha and Gary Hooper.

NorthEast didn't throw in the towel until the very end and managed to get their reward by scoring twice in the second half. While Kwesi Appiah scored and missed a penalty, the equaliser came in the 90th minute through substitute Idrissa Sylla.

Their head coach Gerard Nus is building a well drilled side and the result against Blasters was evidence that the victory in the last round against Mumbai City was no fluke.

However, when the game got underway, it looked like NorthEast were giving too much respect to their rivals.

And they got punished as Blasters took the lead in the fifth minute through Cidoncha who was playing in a more advanced role with Vicuna deciding to leave Sahal Abdul Samad out of the matchday squad.

Experienced defender Nishu Kumar was also given a start in his favoured right-back position as Blasters looked to kickstart their campaign.

Seityasen Singh justified his selection by whipping in the free-kick which was smartly headed in by Cidoncha. The skipper was enjoying his new role further up the pitch and almost set up Gary Hooper with a second just moments later but the Englishman missed a sitter.

Blasters won a fortuitous penalty which was slammed home by Hooper as they looked to be cruising at half-time.

NorthEast had other ideas with Appiah scoring the equaliser from a corner but went onto miss a penalty in the 66th minute in a roller-coaster second half.

Blasters were minutes away from a victory when substitute Sylla latched onto a long ball from the back and smashed it past Blasters custodian Albino Gomes.

NorthEast are going from strength to strength but Blasters will have to go back to the drawing board after a timid second half performance.

RESULT:

Kerala Blaster FC 2 (Sergio Cidoncha 5', Gary Hooper 45p') drew with NEUFC 2 (Kwesi Appiah 51', Idrissa Sylla 90')