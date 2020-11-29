STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football Indian Super League

Chennaiyin FC skipper Rafael ready to fire

The Brazilian has started in this season well with his passing and vision setting up a 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC in the opener.

Published: 29th November 2020 12:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 12:22 AM   |  A+A-

Rafael Crivellaro (Photo | Twitter/ISL)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rafael Crivellaro was instrumental in Chennaiyin FC's run to the final last season in ISL, scoring seven and setting up eight goals from 20 appearances. And the Brazilian has started in the same vein this season as well, with his passing and vision setting up a 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC in the opener. This daily spoke to the Chennaiyin captain on various topics. Excerpts...

Q. Can the squad go one better this time around?
A. Our squad has undergone a few changes, but I'm really happy with everyone here including the coaching staff. Personally, for me, I'm honoured and privileged to be the captain of this beautiful club. For sure, we must be consistent and confident, because this will be another challenging and competitive season. I am certain we will have another good campaign.

Q. Do the departures of the top scorer and coach (Nerijus Valskis & Owen Coyle) affect the squad?
A. I don't think it has affected us at all. This is a new season with new challenges. Playing in the stadium without fans is the biggest drawback according to me. The rest can be compensated for by hard work. Apart from that, we are focused on the job, unconcerned by the changes in personnel.

Q. How difficult is it to stay inside the bio-bubble without family?
A. Of course, it is sad that my family is not around me. I miss them a lot, especially my children. But this is the job and the fact that we have a very good environment and mood within the bio-bubble has helped. This is my second family and we are all brothers here. Now it's time to go out and have a good season, hopefully ending in silverware.

Q. Was the pre-season period adequate? Any particular focus on injury prevention?
A. Everyone is eager to play after so many months without action, so there is no point in giving excuses. All teams are at the same level. We have had to focus more on our fitness. The five substitutions rule should be of help. But we have to be wary, and focus on the big picture and not risk too much sometimes.

Q. The team is packed with young Indian talent. Your take on your Indian partners
A. I have said it many times, and I will say it again, that according to me Anirudh Thapa and Lallianzuala Chhangte are the best in their position in India. They have great potential and really high threshold. And I think they are the future of the country, with a long career ahead of them. I am hoping they along with our other Indian talents will have another break-out season.

Q. What are the goals for you personally this season?
A. To assist and score as many goals as possible and for us to finish in the top four at the end of the league stage. And as captain, to lead the team responsibly and set an example for everyone, especially the young Indian players.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rafael Crivellaro Chennaiyin FC
India Matters
For representational purposes
First case registered in UP's Bareilly under anti-conversion law
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Oxford vaccine: Serum Institute to seek emergency use authorisation in 2 weeks
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Accept Amit Shah's appeal for talks, Amarinder urges protesting farmers
A man shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of District Development Council elections, in Srinagar. (Photo| ANI)
52% turnout as first round of voting recorded in J&K's DDC polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp