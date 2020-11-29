Chennaiyin FC skipper Rafael ready to fire

Ayantan Chowdhury By

NEW DELHI: Rafael Crivellaro was instrumental in Chennaiyin FC's run to the final last season in ISL, scoring seven and setting up eight goals from 20 appearances. And the Brazilian has started in the same vein this season as well, with his passing and vision setting up a 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC in the opener. This daily spoke to the Chennaiyin captain on various topics. Excerpts...

Q. Can the squad go one better this time around?

A. Our squad has undergone a few changes, but I'm really happy with everyone here including the coaching staff. Personally, for me, I'm honoured and privileged to be the captain of this beautiful club. For sure, we must be consistent and confident, because this will be another challenging and competitive season. I am certain we will have another good campaign.

Q. Do the departures of the top scorer and coach (Nerijus Valskis & Owen Coyle) affect the squad?

A. I don't think it has affected us at all. This is a new season with new challenges. Playing in the stadium without fans is the biggest drawback according to me. The rest can be compensated for by hard work. Apart from that, we are focused on the job, unconcerned by the changes in personnel.

Q. How difficult is it to stay inside the bio-bubble without family?

A. Of course, it is sad that my family is not around me. I miss them a lot, especially my children. But this is the job and the fact that we have a very good environment and mood within the bio-bubble has helped. This is my second family and we are all brothers here. Now it's time to go out and have a good season, hopefully ending in silverware.

Q. Was the pre-season period adequate? Any particular focus on injury prevention?

A. Everyone is eager to play after so many months without action, so there is no point in giving excuses. All teams are at the same level. We have had to focus more on our fitness. The five substitutions rule should be of help. But we have to be wary, and focus on the big picture and not risk too much sometimes.

Q. The team is packed with young Indian talent. Your take on your Indian partners

A. I have said it many times, and I will say it again, that according to me Anirudh Thapa and Lallianzuala Chhangte are the best in their position in India. They have great potential and really high threshold. And I think they are the future of the country, with a long career ahead of them. I am hoping they along with our other Indian talents will have another break-out season.

Q. What are the goals for you personally this season?

A. To assist and score as many goals as possible and for us to finish in the top four at the end of the league stage. And as captain, to lead the team responsibly and set an example for everyone, especially the young Indian players.

