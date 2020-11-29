FC Goa's Redeem Tlang show-caused by AIFF

By PTI

MARGAO: All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee on Saturday issued show cause notice to FC Goa's Redeem Tlang for his dangerous foul play during Indian Super League match against Mumbai City FC.

Tlang's direct red card offence -- a high boot on MCFC's Hernan Santana -- in the match on November 25 -- was referred to the AIFF body.

Upon analysing the video, the AIFF's Disciplinary Committee concluded it was a serious foul play -- a tackle that endangered the safety of an opponent.

"The player has been asked to show cause as to why no additional sanction be imposed upon him, in accordance with the regulatory provisions of the AIFF Disciplinary Code," the ISL said in a statement.

Tlang will remain ineligible for selection for his side's next match as he serves an automatic one-match ban in FC Goa's next game against NorthEast United FC on November 30.