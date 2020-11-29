STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football Indian Super League

ISL 2020: Odisha fight back in thrilling draw

Odisha were slow, ponderous and the familiar defensive frailties were again on show and last season's golden boot winner Nerijus Valskis punished them for it.

Published: 29th November 2020 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

odisha FC

A moment from today's match. (Photo| Twitter/@OdishaFC)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was a game of two halves as Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC played out a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Tilak Maidan on Sunday.

Jamshedpur were the dominant team in the first half, opening up a two-goal lead only to be pegged back right at the death. The draw means both teams are yet to win in two games, and have a solitary point from their outings so far. Odisha coach Stuart Baxter will be the happier of the two managers after seeing his side show some fighting spirit in the second period.

The start, however, was far from satisfactory. Odisha were slow, ponderous and the familiar defensive frailties were again on show and last season's golden boot winner Nerijus Valskis punished them for it.

The floodgates opened in the 12th minute after defender Gaurav Bora used his hand to stop the ball from going over the line and referee Pratik Mondal pointed to the spot and the spot kick was duly converted by the Lithuanian. The second goal came in the 27th minute after Shubham Sarangi's attempted back header was pounced upon by Valskis and he made no mistake as Owen Coyle's men took a dominant two-goal lead.

Going into half-time, a comeback did not seem that probable. But the Odisha players started promisingly, drawing two good saves from opposition goalkeeper TP Rehenesh. But his 74th minute sending off for handling the ball outside the box changed the complexion of the match.

Substitute Diego Mauricio struck the resulting freekick against the post, but the ball soon found its way back to him and he was able to bundle it in to set up a grandstand finish. And that finish was provided by the substitute yet again in the 93rd minute as he cut in from the left to unleash a rocket into the top corner to draw his team level and ensure the spoils were shared as both teams got off the mark this season.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha FC Jamshedpur FC ISL
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
Liberal invoking of sedition law in BJP-ruled states, say latest NCRB data
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajini still uncertain over political debut, says will take decision as soon as possible
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute rejects charge of vaccine trial participant, seeks Rs 100 crore in damages
Thousands of farmers have reached the national capital on their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles, responding to the 'Delhi Chalo' call against the agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre in September. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' Explainer: All you need to know about the farmers' protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gathered at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest enters fifth day, traffic disrupted in Delhi as Tikri, Singhu borders shut
NDRF personnels rescue people at Mudichur in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Tamil Nadu, Kerala to face heavy downpours as fresh cyclonic storm brewing in Bay of Bengal
Gallery
As the debate over the necessity of change in ODI captain for Team India has once again started, let us take the look at the list of Indian cricketers who have led the 'Men In Blue' in ODI cricket. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers to have led 'Men In Blue' in ODIs
Napoli beat Roma 4-0 in an emotional match in the Italian league on Sunday as the team paid tribute to Diego Maradona. It was Napoli's first Serie A game since Maradona died on Wednesday in his native Argentina. IN PIC: A fan takes pictures of the memorab
Napoli pay tributes to Maradona at Serie A; to rename stadium as Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp