ISL clubs grapple with COVID-related protocols ahead of November kick-off in Goa

Of the ten teams currently in the fray, nine are busy planning how they will reach Goa and figuring out the various testing and quarantine rules which they have to follow

Indian Super League logo.

Indian Super League logo. (Photo | Twitter)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While the Indian Premier League is dominating all the headlines, the Indian Super League is slowly gearing up for a November start. Of the ten teams currently in the fray, nine are busy planning how they will reach Goa and figuring out the various testing and quarantine rules which they have to follow.

According to sources, teams have been instructed to conduct three tests before arrival. The window for arrival in the coastal state is 48 hours from the last negative report. And while a few clubs have gathered their players at the home base, some have asked their players to conduct the tests wherever they are currently situated before travelling to Goa.

"It depends from team to team. Travelling to their home base before going to Goa involves extra quarantine as different states have their own set of rules. The risk of infection increases with travel so clubs are taking their own calls," a club official stated.

Even travel has its own set of challenges. For teams travelling by road, a seven-day quarantine is on the cards while air travel means a mandatory 10-day quarantine period. The South-based teams will take the road option while the other clubs will fly in. Most clubs have unofficially planned to reach Goa in the last week of this month and begin pre-season training in October.

"Planning well in advance for a trip and figuring out the logistics is the new normal for all teams. In that sense, nine teams have a level playing field. The more a certain team is pro-active in its planning, lesser the number of hassles they will encounter," another club official averred.

The most pressing concern at the moment is regarding the arrival of foreign recruits and coaches. ISL and club authorities are trying to figure out the semantics with the Ministry of Home Affairs. Players and coaches from various countries are set to take part in the seventh edition and it will be a challenge to get them here as soon as possible so that they can have a proper pre-season and be included in the squad from the start.

