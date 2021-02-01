ISL: Why Aussie Jordan Murray is 'Humettan' 2.0 for Kerala Blasters' yellow army

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: 'Humettan' is a nickname very close to the heart of the Kerala Blasters fanbase. The Canadian international had arrived at the newly formed club with little fanfare in the inaugural edition of the ISL as all the attention was on other high profile players like David James and Michael Chopra.

However, as the season progressed, Hume endeared himself to the yellow army thanks to his work rate, commitment and also goals that saw the fans attach 'ettan' (which means big brother in Malayalam) to his name and elevated him to the status of a club legend.

In the ongoing season of the ISL, they have a player in a similar mould in the form of Jordan Murray. The Australian striker was a low profile signing, with the likes of Gary Hooper, Bakary Kone and Vicente Gomez hogging all the attention thanks to their illustrious CVs.

However, over the course of what has been a roller coaster campaign, Murray has established himself as one of the most important players for the club and has been a revelation.

At times in the season, he almost single-handedly lifted the team and his six goals have been a big reason why the wheels haven't fully come off from their campaign.

The 25 year-old is firmly in contention for the Golden Boot and all his goals have been hugely significant and came at a time when the team were struggling for form and results. At the moment, he is almost un-droppable but the former Central Coast player doesn't want to take things for granted.

"Coming into the squad late was difficult but we have some very established players in the team, so of course it will be hard to make the team. I don’t like to say that I have cemented my spot, since I have good competition and the others are pushing hard as well. I am very happy to be playing in the team but yeah I work very hard for it," said Murray.

He has made such an impact that even Gary Hooper has been overshadowed, but for Murray, playing alongside the English striker has been massive.

"Yes, from a personal point of view, I believe it is good to have Gary to play up top with me in the team. It eases the pressure on myself and I guess we both have that striker's instinct which helps us connect and understand each other's runs. I talk a lot about Gary because I have watched him on TV since I was a kid. I am learning every day from him; each day is a chance for me to learn. This makes the ISL experience even better," he said.

Many have tipped Murray to be one of the contenders for this season's Golden Boot and he is focused on helping his team in whatever way possible.

"Every player has the expectations to score goals and I just want to do my best for the team, obviously see my own targets help the team. I want to score as many goals as I can, play as much as I can and give my all for the team," he concluded.