Jamshedpur get back to winning ways against Odisha FC to revive top-four hopes

Martin Joseph

Express News Service

KOCHI: It was a long and frustrating wait, but Jamshedpur FC finally managed to secure their first win of 2021 after beating Odisha FC 1-0 in their Indian Super League game at the GMC Bambolim Stadium on Monday.

The only goal of the goal was scored by Mobashir Rahman (41) that has revived their campaign and taken them to sixth in the table and three points off the top four spot.

Odisha continues to stay rock bottom and look like the favourites to finish with the wooden spoon.

One of the highlights of the game was that Jamshedpur were managing to win their individual battles on the pitch. Among the most notable contests on the field was between Jamshedpur attacker Seiminlen Doungel and Odisha left-back Rakesh Pradhan.

And it was the Manipuri forward who came out on top on most occasions and he nearly opened the scoring in the sixth minute when his fierce shot was kept out by keeper Arshdeep Singh.

Jamshedpur were constantly trying to attack down the wings and looking to pick out their sharpshooter Nerijus Valskis with crosses. While Jamshedpur's attack looked sharp, Odisha forwards Manuel Onwu and Diego Mauricio were not able to influence the game or threaten the opposition defence.

Close to the half-hour mark, however, Onwu had an opportunity when the ball fell kindly to him after being nicely set-up by Jerry Mawihmingthanga. But the Spanish attacker couldn't sort himself in time and pull the trigger as the Jamshedpur defence cleared the danger.

The first half was largely a contest between Jamshedpur's attack and Odisha's defence. Just a few minutes after the first drinks break, they had a glorious opportunity. Doungel who was a live-wire down the right slipped a low cross to strike partner Farukh Choudhary who skied his shot from inside the box.

As the half-time was approaching, Jamshedpur managed to take the lead in the 41st minute when Mohammed Mobashir's early cross found its way into the net as Vaslkis' movement inside the box confused the defenders and the goalkeeper who were dragged out of position.

It was Mobashir's first goal in the ISL which helped Jamshedpur take a 1-0 lead into half-time. The second half was a more open game with both teams stretching each other.

Coyle's side started the second half strongly with Doungel drawing a diving save from Arshdeep in the 47th minute. Arshdeep had to be alert again in the 51st minute when a shot from outside the box was punched clear by the young goalkeeper.

Odisha were starting to grown into the game and they nearly equalised in the 71st minute when Mauricio slipped a nice defence-splitting pass into the path of Paul Ramfangzauva whose left foot shot was just inches wide.

At the other end, Farukh came close in the closing stages when quick counter-attack saw Lima feed Farukh who shot wide from a promising position. He was unlucky not to score in the 90th minute when a stunning curling effort hit the post and went out but Jamshedpur had done enough to seal a much-needed win. They are winning after a string of five matches without victory.

