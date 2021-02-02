ISL: Mumbai look to bounce back while Blasters complain over 'poor refereeing' ahead of crunch game

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: After losing their opening game against NorthEast United, Sergio Lobera led Mumbai City had looked invincible and unstoppable until the same opposition beat them in the last round.

The result was met with such shock that even though every other team in the league have been beating one another, a star-studded Mumbai looked unbeatable. Lobera however is not overly concerned by that result and wants to put things into perspective.

"It is practically impossible for a team to not lose a game in a season. We had lost the first game to NorthEast also but never before has one team gone unbeaten for 12 games in a single season. One bad result does not affect us and if someone had asked if I would want to be where we are right now (top of the table and three points clear), I would take it," said Lobera ahead of their match against Kerala Blasters on Wednesday.

The last time these two sides met, Mumbai had run out comfortable 2-0 winners but the Blasters are a vastly improved side at the moment and would pose a different challenge to the Islanders. While the team has vastly improved on the offensive front, their defence has been a concern. In the last game against ATK Mohun Bagan, the yellow brigade were leading 2-0 only to lose 3-2. They have also conceded the most number of goals of any teams in the league which is an issue they'll have to address if they have to have any realistic chance of getting into the top four.

"It was very hard to digest that we lost the game. It was nothing physical or tactical, it was more about small details. It was not that they were clearly better than us," said Blasters head coach Kibu Vicuna.

The Spaniard was visibly upset at the end of the game and suggested that he was not happy with the refereeing. In fact, the club launched a complaint to the All India Football Federation over some refereeing concerns.

"In the wake of the last match with ATK Mohun Bagan FC on Sunday, Kerala Blasters FC have decided to lodge a formal complaint with the All-India Football Federation (AIFF) over the quality of refereeing in the Indian Super League (ISL). The decision has been made by the club after concerns over refereeing standards have become a recurring theme in the Blasters’ matches this season. Notably in the match against ATKMB, there were a number of incidents, including Manvir Singh’s handball in the leadup to the second goal as well as ATK Mohun Bagan goalkeeper kicking out at Blasters striker Gary Hooper during a corner, that proved to be the tipping point in Blasters deciding to raise the issue with the AIFF. Similar dubious refereeing decisions were made in the draws against Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC earlier this season that have directly affected the outcomes of those games," the club said in a statement.