ISL: Wounded Bengaluru FC hope to reignite season against old rivals SC East Bengal

East Bengal look better positioned in that regard as they are looking like a more organised team after a tough start to life in the ISL.

Still in playoff race is what is keeping Bengaluru FC players motivated (Photo | ISL Media)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

Usually when Bengaluru FC and East Bengal come face to face towards the business end of a league campaign, it's more often than not to decide on who walks away with the title. The two have played out some memorable showdowns over the years in the I-League and their first-ever encounter in the Indian Super League ended with the team in Red and Gold running out 1-0 winners.

When the two heavyweights of Indian football meet on Tuesday, it will be more of scrap to keep their play-off hopes alive rather than gunning for the ISL shield. Their best hope is to make it to the play-offs and look to win the ISL cup instead. 

East Bengal look better positioned in that regard as they are looking like a more organised team after a tough start to life in the ISL. Bengaluru meanwhile are struggling after their recent game against Hyderabad FC where they squandered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 tells the story.

The competition for top four is so tight right now that dropping points will prove costly and both these sides have been guilty dropping points for a series of games now. While Bengaluru are on a terrible run of eight games without a win, East Bengal haven't tasted victory in four matches. Crucially though, both sides are still not out of the top four race yet.

"The results will dictate whether we make it or not into the play-offs. We always go into the games wanting to get the results and we will keep trying until it is mathematically impossible to get into the top four. At the minute, it is possible," said East Bengal head coach Robbie Fowler about his team's prospects.

They go into the game against Bengaluru as favourites as the blues look to be going through a crisis in confidence. The defensive meltdown they suffered against Hyderabad left their skipper Sunil Chhetri dejected at the end of the game and searching for answers.

However, their interim head coach Naushad Moosa feels that one win could spark a revival and nothing would motivate Bengaluru like a win over their old rivals.

"It was not easy after losing the three points but the players know what the job is. We have six matches ahead. Being professionals, we are all positive," said Moosa.

Bengaluru will be missing key players Erik Paartalu who is suspended and Juanan who is injured but the Bengaluru outfit have not been afraid of putting their faith in youngsters.

"We are positive with the Indian players who want to go out there and prove themselves," said Moosa.
East Bengal have been on an impressive run recently as they have lost just once in the last nine matches and the former Indian international knows that the task at hand won't be easy.

"If you see the way they have improved, they have been doing really well. They have been creating chances but not scoring. But it doesn't make us feel relaxed because we have to work on our own strategy and see that we play positive football," said Moosa. 

