STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football Indian Super League

Mumbai City stage fightback to beat Kerala Blasters and go six clear at the top

Mumbai skipper Amrinder Singh made a staggering nine saves in the game to walk away with the man of the match award which told the story as the Islanders were pushed till the end.

Published: 03rd February 2021 10:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 10:17 PM   |  A+A-

Amrinder Singh yet again proved to be the difference keeping the KBFC forwards at bay for the win. (Photo| ISL Media)

Amrinder Singh yet again proved to be the difference keeping the KBFC forwards at bay for the win. (Photo| ISL Media)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: Mumbai City bounced back from their shock defeat in the last round with a nervy 2-1 win over Kerala Blasters in their Indian Super League encounter at the GMC Bambolim Stadium on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, it was deja vu from Blasters who were leading 1-0 thanks to a Vicente Gomez goal (45), only to lose thanks to goals from Bipin Singh (46) and Adam le Fondre (67p).

Mumbai skipper Amrinder Singh made a staggering nine saves in the game to walk away with the man of the match award which told the story as the Islanders were pushed till the end.

The win sees Sergio Lobera's side take a six-point lead at the point while Blasters' top four hopes is vanishing with each passing game. They have now conceded 16 points from winning positions to languish at ninth in the table.  

Mumbai started the game strongly and were the dominant side in the early stages of the game. Their frontman Le Fondre had two glorious opportunities early on but couldn't capitalize as Blasters looked shaky early on.

Once the nerves settled, Blasters were the aggressors and caused Mumbai all sorts of problems with their high pressing and urgency. Despite not seeing much of the ball for the majority of the half, Blasters were dangerous every time they ventured forward.

Vicuna had decided to play only one striker up front with Jordan Murray leading the line and Gary Hooper dropping to the bench. Murray tested Amrinder with a stunning volley which was tipped over the bar for a corner.

Blasters went onto take the lead from the subsequent corner which was beautifully swung in by Sahal Abdul Samad and met with a clean header from Vicente.
They could have scored a second when Murray's angled shot was redirected to the post by Amrinder who was tested throughout the course of the half.

Mumbai had looked somewhat listless in the absence of Ahmed Jahouh while Hugo Boumous had a subdued half.

Had it not been for Mumbai skipper Amrinder's stunning saves, Blasters could have gone into half-time with a bigger lead than the 1-0 margin.

The game turned on its head in the second half as the defensive frailties that have plagued Blasters all season came back to haunt them.

Mumbai equalised just one minute into the second half after Bipin Singh was on the end to turn the ball into the net after some scrappy defending from the Blasters defence.

The likes of Boumous and Rowllin started to grow influence and looked more assertive.
But they managed to take the lead in controversial circumstances after Mumbai were awarded a debatable penalty.

The referee Rahul Kumar Gupta felt that Blasters centre-back Costa Nhamoinesu had impeded the run of Adam le Fondre when he was trying to receive a pass.

The Blasters dugout rose in frustration as they felt that another refereeing decision was going against them. The club had lodged an official complaint with the All India Football Federation on Tuesday and this would infuriate them even further.

The English forward smashed the penalty past Albino Gomes to make it 2-1 in the 67th minute. There was a cagey end to the game as momentum swung between the sides but Mumbai eventually managed to grind it out. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ISL 2020 Kerala Blasters
India Matters
Look who’s clean: Hygiene, India and the West
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
House panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal polls 2021: How Trinamool is losing narrative to BJP
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
2 sisters claim ownership of land offered for Ayodhya mosque, move HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp