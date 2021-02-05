STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ISL: Chennaiyin-BFC end in a goalless draw

Blues and India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu stood firm between the sticks, making numerous saves, thwarting all the Chennaiyin front men time and again.

Chennaiyin FC would look to score first and make the task even more improbable for the home side FC Goa.

Chennaiyin FC players (Photo | Chennaiyin FC Twitter)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Another match, same old story. Chennaiyin FC created numerous chances but again failed to convert them. The end result was a 0-0 against Bengaluru FC at the Fatorda Stadium. Blues and India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu stood firm between the sticks, making numerous saves, thwarting all the Chennaiyin front men time and again.

The result does neither team any favours in their pursuit of reaching the top four. Bengaluru remains sixth with 18 points from 15 games, while last year's runners-up continue to be eighth, with 16 points from 15. With just five games to go, the task is getting harder for both the teams to make the cut.

This was Chennaiyin's sixth goalless draw and they are the lowest-scoring team in the league, but not because of lack of creating chances. Even in this game, chances fell to Esmael Gonçalves, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manuel Lanzarote, and Memo but they could not score. The best chances fell to Isma and Chhangte in the second half but they could not score past Gurpreet. When Gurpreet was beaten by a thunderous Memo free-kick from 40 yards out, it thundered back off the post. Off the pitch, coach Csaba Laszlo was pictured looking to the Gods.

"I'm a religious man and I hope the footballing Gods bless us with a goal soon. We created so many chances, as has been the theme throughout the season but once again just could not score," he said at the end of the game.

Naushad Moosa could not get his team playing, as the BFC players gave away the ball far too much and he has Gurpreet to thank for at least coming away with a point. This was his 29th clean sheet, most in ISL history. Bengaluru have won only a single match since Moosa took charge and things are getting tough for the Blues, considering the run of fixtures they have coming up.

"We were giving away the ball too easily, playing unnecessary long balls, allowing them far too much space. We asked them to remain compact. The must-win situation for us, we must win all the games," Moosa admitted.

