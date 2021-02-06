Hyderabad hope to maintain play-off spot as NorthEast prepare to test their mettle

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Hyderabad FC and NorthEast FC have a lot more to fight when compared to last season. In the sixth edition of the Indian Super League, while Hyderabad finished rock bottom, NorthEast finished just a place above them.

This time last season, they were just playing out their final few games without even the fear of relegation to motivate them. This time out though, the two are involved in an intense battle to finish among the play-off positions and while Hyderabad sit in the fourth spot, NorthEast are level on points with the Nizams and have to settle for the fifth spot due to inferior goal difference.

The margin for error is few, especially with the likes of Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC slowly picking up pace. It will all come down to the quality of the teams and both these sides have shown that they are capable of going deep in the tournament based on recent form guide.

While Hyderabad are unbeaten in the last seven matches, NorthEast haven't tasted defeat in five matches and look like a transformed side under interim coach Khalid Jamil.

After three successive victories where they beat the likes of ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City, the Highlanders had to settle for a draw against FC Goa in the last round.

While Mumbai and Bagan are expected to finish among the top two thanks to their considerable lead over the others, the remaining two spots are up for grabs and NorthEast and Hyderabad will be directly competing for them.

And the two coaches chose to respect and appreciate each other's work in what has been a topsy-turvy season.

"The work of Khalid is very good because it is not easy to win against Bagan, Jamshedpur and Mumbai. And against FC Goa, to equalise twice," said Hyderabad head coach Manuel Roca.

The Spaniard also suggested that the Indian coach is able to get the best out of his players and one of the best examples of that is the form of Deshorn Brown who looks like a player re-born after looking lost at Bengaluru FC.

"I think one of the most important things about him (Khalid) is that he gives the players a lot of confidence," he added. As for Khalid, the I-League winning coach is a meticulous planner when it comes to preparing for games and has a plan for every opposition but always wears a poker face when it comes to reflecting on how his team approach matches.

"Hyderabad are a good team and they prepare very well. Our preparation is always the same but tomorrow's match will be crucial," said Khalid. Roca believes that if his team stick to their philosophy, they can get the result they desire irrespective of how the opposition approaches the game.

"Of course, we will have options to win the game if we play to our style," Roca suggested.