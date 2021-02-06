Imperious ATK Mohun Bagan slam four past hapless Odisha FC

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: ATK Mohun Bagan are not known to be a free-scoring side and their massive 4-1 win over Odisha FC in their ISL encounter at the GMC Stadium on Saturday would be a warning sign for all their rivals especially Mumbai City FC.

A brace each from Manvir Singh (11, 54) and Roy Krishna (83, 86) cancelled out a goal from Odisha captain Cole Alexander (45) and the win takes Bagan to within three points of Mumbai with the battle expected for the shield expected to go down to the wire.

Odisha meanwhile are rock bottom and the job doesn't get any easier for interim coach Gerald Peyton who took over from Stuart Baxter. The two goals on Saturday also helped Krishna (11 goals) overtake FC Goa's Igor Angulo in the race for this year's Golden Boot.

Bagan have been notoriously slow starters to games this season and have scored just one goal in first half of games prior to their assignment against Odisha. That wasn't the case here as they put pressure on the Odisha defence from the onset. Bagan were virtually camped inside the Odisha half and got their reward early on.

In the 11th minute, Manvir put the Mariners ahead with the sweetest of strikes. The ball was being passed around between Bagan players outside Odisha's penalty box and Roy Krishna slid the ball to Manvir who was lurking on the right edge of the penalty box.

The young striker cut the ball onto his weaker left foot and unleashed a strike which lodged into the top corner as it beat Odisha goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh all ends up.

Antonio Habas' side looked comfortable for the first half hour but started to take their foot off the pedal which allowed Odisha to slowly get back into the game.

As the half-time was approaching, young Paul Ramfangzauva caught the entire Bagan defence off guard with a strike from almost 40 yards out.

The ball rattled the post and bounced back into the path of teammate Alexander. The South African brought the ball under control and curled it into the net from outside the box as Bagan goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya couldn't reach it.

After being pegged back in the first half, Bagan wrestled control of the game again in the second half and it looked like the only way Odisha had a chance in the game was to catch the Kolkata outfit on the counter.

Unexpectedly, it was Bagan who took the lead and it was once again Manvir who came back to haunt them. Once again, Krishna slipped a pass to Manvir who was operating down the right and this time, he went for sheer power as he unleashed a piledriver that went straight past Arshdeep.

Odisha didn't throw in the towel and they tried to find a way back with Vinit Rai coming almost finishing off a brilliant team move. They tried to break down the Bagan defence with some intricate passing just outside their box and Rai pulled the trigger which wasn't far away.

They also had another opportunity close to the 75th minute when Shubham Sarangi picked out Mohammad Sajid Dhot at the far post. The right-back had enough time to pick his spot but ended up directing his header into the side-netting from a promising position.

Any fightback was stifled when Bagan were awarded a debatable penalty when Alexander was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the box and Krishna tucked it away.

There were no debates though about Krishna's second of the night just three minutes later as he got on the end of a brilliant attacking move to slam the ball into the net to seal a massive win.