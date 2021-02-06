INTERVIEW | FC Goa's Golden Boot race leader Igor Angulo is still hungry for goals at 37

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: When Ferrán Corominas, popularly known as Coro, left FC Goa at the end of last season, there was apprehension whether the club could find someone to fill the void. They bought Igor Angulo from little known Górnik Zabrze in Poland and it has been an inspired piece of business. The former Athletic Bilbao striker is currently leading the Golden Boot race with 10 goals and has played a major role in the Gaurs being third in the league.

The New Indian Express caught up with the 37-year-old who spoke about a variety of topics like his improved goalscoring record since he turned 30, his routine, how he keeps his hunger intact at this stage of his career and many more. Excerpts...

You have been ageing like fine wine and your record shows that you have scored the most number of your career goals since turning 30. Could you throw some light on how that happened?

I played in Spain in many teams and in all categories, and at the age of 29, I decided to go abroad. Since then I have become more professional, I worked harder, I took more care of my diet and I became more self-critical. Working hard is always the key to success.

Mentally and physically, how do you prepare for a game as compared to your days at Athletic Bilbao? And how have you kept your hunger to score alive?

Now I'm much more focused on the game, I have my exercise routine before games and I always do it. It helps me to start the games much more ready.

You are top of the Golden Boot race. How pleasing is that? Did you think that would be the case when you first arrived?

Since I don't care about individual awards, that is why I'm getting more of them!! For me, team goals are the most important thing. Later, at the end of the season, my work always makes me get some individual awards. But during the season I never pay attention to this.

How difficult has the transition been at FC Goa? Is the football style similar to what you get back home?

The style is very different from what I was used to in Poland for the last 4 years. But I have always had the facility to adapt to changes.

Before your arrival, Coro was a mainstay of the team and the fans loved him. Was there pressure on you to fill that void? How did you take up the challenge?

I came to help my team to score goals, it is what I have always done in my career. In all the teams I was under pressure, it is something that I enjoy and it isn't any different here in FC Goa.

You were hugely successful in Poland. Why come to India? And how much are you looking forward to playing in the AFC Champions League?

The easiest for me was to renew in Gornik. There the fans, coach and teammates loved me. But I felt that I needed a new challenge, and Goa came to me and the decision was fast. To play in a winning team like FC Goa and be able to play in the AFC CL fulfilled my expectations

FC Goa have always been very consistent but are yet to take the next step in terms of trophies. Do you feel there is a mental block? How do you overcome this?

FC Goa is a club full of winners. It is just a matter of time before the first trophy arrives here

This is a very unique season. How much has the absence of fans impacted results of games?

A lot. Goa's fans always support the team in the good and bad moments. We miss them a lot.

Which club do you support and why?

Athletic Bilbao, because I'm from Bilbao and I played there for 13 years

How difficult is it to stay in a bio bubble? You have your family with you so is that easier and what do you do to unwind?

So far so good. It's difficult staying in the bio-bubble, but it's the same for all the players and teams. No excuses. We have to accept it and face it in the best way possible. This season, to have a strong mind could be a key to success. Thankfully, I have my family here with me. I am a family man and spend a lot of time with my daughter. We have a gaming room at the hotel where we can all unwind. We also have a lot of fun games from time to time. These little things help.

How impressed have you been with the Indian talents you have seen so far? What do you think they need to improve?

The Indian players are very good. They form the backbone of the squad. Everything in the league is better than what I expected (level of football, media, organisation etc). The need here has to be holistic. However, with the professional outlook of FC Goa and what the club is doing in terms of youth development, I am confident the Indian players are going to improve even more.