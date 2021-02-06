ISL: Jamshedpur face East Bengal as top 4 race heats up

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The race for the ISL top four is heating up. Jamshedpur FC and SC East Bengal will be hoping to make up ground in that race when they clash at the Fatorda Stadium in Sunday's early kick-off.

After a five-game winless streak threatened their chances of making the playoffs, Jamshedpur managed to get back on track with a win over Odisha FC in their previous game. They are now four points behind the team in fourth, in seventh place with 18 points from 15 games.

The Kolkata giants, on the other hand, are in trouble. A loss on Sunday will more or less snuff out their playoff chances. They lie in 10th place with 13 points from 15 games. They are winless in five games and they have not scored in three of their last four matches. They will also be missing their suspended head coach Robbie Fowler.

"I don't think it's been tough on the pitch. When you analyse everything, the team was only put in the ISL at the last minute. We had a two-week pre-season. I think the team has done tremendously. We're one point behind Kerala who've had many years to prepare for this year. All the staff and all the players deserve credit for the fight that they have shown and we will carry on showing that fight," assistant coach Tony Grant added.

The last time these two teams met, East Bengal frustrated Jamshedpur despite being a man down for most of the game. And Owen Coyle knows the task at hand. His team have turned around their defensive woes having now kept three straight clean sheets, after conceding eight goals in their previous three matches.

But its their attack that will be worrying the former Chennaiyin FC manager, the winner against Odisha was Jamshedpur's first goal from open play in four games.