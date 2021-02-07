STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ISL: Familiar foes Mumbai-Goa to clash

For Mumbai, a win is necessary to keep themselves in top spot with ATK Mohun Bagan now just three points behind.

Published: 07th February 2021

Bambolim Rowllin Borges of Mumbai City FC celebrates a goal against Odisha FC in action during their ISL match at the GMC Stadium Bambolim in Goa.

Mumbai City FC players celebrate a goal during their ISL match. (Photo | PTI)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two teams who have a similar style of play and dominate most of the statistics in the ISL -- leaders Mumbai City FC and third placed FC Goa will clash at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Monday.

For Mumbai, a win is necessary to keep themselves in top spot with ATK Mohun Bagan now just three points behind. They have 33 points from 15 games.

Goa find themselves in the midst of a set of teams vying for the final two playoff slots. They are a full 11 points behind the table toppers, with 22 points from 15 games. They are tied on points with three other teams and the win is essential if the Gaurs are to keep themselves in the top four.

The similarities between the teams are striking. Goa's 59 percent possession and 489 passes per game are the highest such numbers in the league with Mumbai's 56 percent possession and 486 passes per game coming a close second. Mumbai has the best passing accuracy in the league (75.71%) while Goa comes in second with 74.04%.

Goa are unbeaten in eight games, and it will not be easy for Lobera against his previous employers. However, keeping the congested table in mind, Lobera added that it is Goa who will be under more pressure.

"We are playing against a very good team. They are playing under pressure because they need to reach the playoffs and now, there are more teams competing to achieve this target. We are thinking about ourselves, trying to improve a few things. As always, it's important to know some details about the opponent." The last time the two sides faced off, Goa's Redeem Tlang received an early red card and the match ended 1-0 in Mumbai's favour.

Juan Ferrando knows that any slip-up at this stage will cost his team dear. But he refused to concede that it would be his team who'd be under more pressure. "For Goa, we have pressure on us every game because we want to improve and get three points every game," he said. "Maybe Mumbai has more pressure because of their budget, their team it's supposed to be ready to win the championship. The most important thing is to improve, play good, prepare a good plan (against our opponents) and get the three points."

In another interesting match-up, Goa's Igor Angulo, currently heading the Golden Boot race with 10 goals for the season, will come up against the current leader for the Golden Glove award in Amrinder Singh.

