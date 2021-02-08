ISL: Mumbai-Goa share points after 6-goal thriller

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The most exciting match of the ISL this season saw Mumbai City FC and FC Goa share the spoils after a six goal thriller at the GMC Stadium Bambolim on Monday. Mumbai lead on three occasions only for the Gaurs to comeback each time.

The result means Mumbai secured their place in the knockout stages and continue to top the table with 34 points from 16 games while Goa climbed to third spot with 23 points from 16 matches. This is the quickest that a team has secured passage to the knockouts.

The Islanders started in commanding fashion and raced into a two-goal lead within 25 minutes. Hugo Boumous scored the first of the game against his former team. Edu Bedia was the culprit as he turned over the possession outside the Mumbai box and Adam Le Fondre passed the ball into the path of Boumous. Since he was inside his own half, there was no chance of offside. The Frenchman ran the length of FC Goa half and rounded goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh and slotted it into the empty net. He was shown a red card for dissent right at the death.

The second was scored by Adam Le Fondre for his ninth of the season. Bipin Singh's corner was initially met by Hernan Santana whose header was kept out by Dheeraj's reflex save. However, Le Fondre was quickest to the rebound and headed in from close range.

At that moment it was all one-way traffic and it did not seem like the Gaurs had the answers to the constant questions being posed by the Mumbai attackers. But just before the referee blew the whistle for half-time, Glan Martins decided to try his luck from a fair distance. And what a strike it was as it flew into the net with Amrinder Singh having no chance.

And Juan Ferrando got his team all fired up as they emerged from the tunnel for the next 45 minutes and they equalised soon after. Igor Angulo broke the offside trap and headed in from close range to grab his tenth of the season.

In the 80th minute, Rowllin Borges missed a sitter from only a few yards out and it seemed the match would end all square but the Indian midfielder did not give up and scored in injury time from a set-piece sparking wild celebrations in the Mumbai camp. Ferrando brought on Ishan Pandita after the goal and the youngster struck from the last chance of the game to bring down curtains on an exhilarating contest.

Ferrando was pleased with the spirit shown by his team. "It was an excellent game. Two teams tried to play football and had very good players on the pitch. In my opinion, we have problems in transitions. Character and personality wise, we are the best team in the ISL. This team has never surrendered, always wants the three points. This is most the important aspect for me."