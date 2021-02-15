STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ISL: MCFC look to reclaim top against Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru will miss the services of Rahul Bheke (injury) and Pratik Chaudhari (suspension) going into this crunch clash.

Published: 15th February 2021 12:27 AM

Goddard

Cy Goddard will have major role to play for MCFC in Hugo Boumous' absence (Photo | ISL Media)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: Mumbai City had to relinquish top spot in the table to ATK Mohun Bagan after the Kolkata outfit ran out winners on Sunday. This gives their encounter against Bengaluru FC on Monday added significance as three points would take them back to the top.

With Antonio Habas' team looking in peak form at the moment, there is no room for complacency for Mumbai's head coach Sergio Lobera and company. The form guide suggests that while Mumbai had looked almost unstoppable at one point, they have picked up just one win in their last four games.

As for Bengaluru FC, the former champions will be looking at a new dawn after the club announced a new head coach in the form of Marco Pezzaiuoli. While the former Technical Director of Eintracht Frankfurt won't take over immediately, the arrival of a new coach brings renewed hope with it.

"Every game is difficult and playing against Bengaluru is difficult because they are a team with some very good players. They also have motivation after the arrival of a new coach. It is going to be difficult but we can win," said Lobera.

A win for Bengaluru would take them to sixth in the table and just two short of fourth-placed FC Goa.
Their interim coach Naushad Moosa believes that if they play their cards right against Mumbai, the Blues have an opportunity.

"Mumbai are a good team. They would come out strongly for they are playing the Champions League spot. We need to look for those opportunities where we can counter-attack. But the most important thing is we should not concede goals," said Moosa.

Both teams will be missing key players as Mumbai will be without their influential midfield Hugo Bumous who is suspended. As for Bengaluru, they will miss the services of Rahul Bheke (injury) and Pratik Chaudhari (suspension) going into this crunch clash.

"We have three games to go and we have to stay positive and play good football and try and get the three points," added Moosa.

Lobera knows that with Mumbai set to play their final league game against Bagan, they will have to pick up maximum points in all the other fixtures.

The game against Bagan could prove to be the decider on which team plays Champions League football next season. Lobera is not concerned over how the team have gone off the boil a little in recent games.
"I think we are in a very good situation. The reason for that is the good job that we have done before and it’s always possible to improve and learn from our mistakes. I am proud of the attitude of the players. My team is ambitious and with this attitude, I am very positive for the coming games," said Lobera. 

