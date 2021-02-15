NorthEast climb to 3rd place in ISL points table

By Express News Service

NorthEast United FC extended their unbeaten streak to seven games with a convincing 3-1 win over Odisha FC in the ISL at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Sunday’s early kick-off.

The result means the Highlanders climbed up to third with 26 points from 17 games, and since Khalid Jamil came in, the team are yet to lose a game. This was their biggest win since 2014. Odisha FC remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

ATK Mohun Bagan go top

ATK Mohun Bagan posted a 1-0 victory over Jamshedpur FC to go top. Roy Krishna scored an 85th-minute goal to stun Jamshedpur.