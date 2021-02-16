STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football Indian Super League

ISL: Emphatic Hyderabad FC win, game over for Kerala Blasters

It was imperative that the KBFC grabbed all three points if they had to keep their slim chances alive. 

Published: 16th February 2021 10:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 10:21 PM   |  A+A-

Aridane Santana

Aridane Santana in action against KBFC (Photo | Twitter @IndSuperLeague)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It is game over for Kerala Blasters this season after they suffered a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Hyderabad FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Tuesday. All four goals came in the second half as the Nizams entered the top four once again with their biggest win of the season.

It was imperative that the Blasters grabbed all three points if they had to keep their slim chances alive. But it was not to be and they remain tenth with 16 points from 18 games. After two disappointing draws in their previous games, Hyderabad roared back into form and now are third with 27 points from 18 games. This was a real statement of intent from the Nizams as they extended their unbeaten run to ten games as teams jostle for the final two knockout spots. This was Hyderabad's seventh clean sheet of the season.

Francisco Sandaza scored a brace while skipper Aridane Santana and Joao Victor rounded off the scoring. As has been the case throughout the season, most of the goals came from individual defensive errors with the centre back pairing of Bakary Kone and Costa Nhamoinesu not having the best of displays.

The first came from Kone's error. Kone's poor first touch just outside his box allowed Joel Chianese to win it off him, and the Aussie put Costa under pressure and the ball broke kindly for Sandaza who slotted into an open goal. The second was another Kone error as he left Albino Gomes short with a poor back pass and the keeper was forced to bring down Sandaza. Referee pointed to the spot and Sandaza scored a cheeky panenka.

The last two goals came from identical situations, Lluís Sastre with two free-kicks into the box and the first was met emphatically by the skipper while for the second, he assisted Victor to score and inflict the heaviest defeat of the campaign on Kerala. The only negative point on a glorious night was Asish Rai's injury, which could prove to be critical to the team's chances this season.

"I think the match was even and we had the best two chances in the first half. We competed very well and again we conceded two easy goals. Unfortunately, that's how it's been this whole season and we couldn't come back in the match. After tonight's game we have no chance of making the top 4. We are going to play the best way possible in the remaining two fixtures. We haven't been solid defensively and the club has to prepare best as possible for next season," coach Kibu Vicuna conceded after the game.

Coach Manolo Marquez was understandably pleased with his side's display. "In the first half, we didn't play good football. It was an equal game and Kerala played better. If you are in the position we are in, the first goal is important. We were comfortable after and we scored more."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Blasters Hyderabad FC Francisco Sandaza Aridane Santana Joao Victor Bakary Kone Costa Nhamoinesu ISL
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp