ISL: Emphatic Hyderabad FC win, game over for Kerala Blasters

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It is game over for Kerala Blasters this season after they suffered a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Hyderabad FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Tuesday. All four goals came in the second half as the Nizams entered the top four once again with their biggest win of the season.

It was imperative that the Blasters grabbed all three points if they had to keep their slim chances alive. But it was not to be and they remain tenth with 16 points from 18 games. After two disappointing draws in their previous games, Hyderabad roared back into form and now are third with 27 points from 18 games. This was a real statement of intent from the Nizams as they extended their unbeaten run to ten games as teams jostle for the final two knockout spots. This was Hyderabad's seventh clean sheet of the season.

Francisco Sandaza scored a brace while skipper Aridane Santana and Joao Victor rounded off the scoring. As has been the case throughout the season, most of the goals came from individual defensive errors with the centre back pairing of Bakary Kone and Costa Nhamoinesu not having the best of displays.

The first came from Kone's error. Kone's poor first touch just outside his box allowed Joel Chianese to win it off him, and the Aussie put Costa under pressure and the ball broke kindly for Sandaza who slotted into an open goal. The second was another Kone error as he left Albino Gomes short with a poor back pass and the keeper was forced to bring down Sandaza. Referee pointed to the spot and Sandaza scored a cheeky panenka.

The last two goals came from identical situations, Lluís Sastre with two free-kicks into the box and the first was met emphatically by the skipper while for the second, he assisted Victor to score and inflict the heaviest defeat of the campaign on Kerala. The only negative point on a glorious night was Asish Rai's injury, which could prove to be critical to the team's chances this season.

"I think the match was even and we had the best two chances in the first half. We competed very well and again we conceded two easy goals. Unfortunately, that's how it's been this whole season and we couldn't come back in the match. After tonight's game we have no chance of making the top 4. We are going to play the best way possible in the remaining two fixtures. We haven't been solid defensively and the club has to prepare best as possible for next season," coach Kibu Vicuna conceded after the game.

Coach Manolo Marquez was understandably pleased with his side's display. "In the first half, we didn't play good football. It was an equal game and Kerala played better. If you are in the position we are in, the first goal is important. We were comfortable after and we scored more."