ISL: Race for two remaining playoff spots hotting up as Goa take on Odisha

By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The race for the last two remaining ISL playoff slots is hotting up. If ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC have qualified, just five points separate teams in third and seventh place in the points table. So FC Goa, who are currently fourth with 24 points, will be keen to collect three points when they face Odisha FC at Fatorda Stadium on Wednesday.

Goa have only themselves to blame for the tricky situation they are in at the business end of the competition. After playing some impressive football in the first 11 matches, where they managed to collect five wins, one thought that the Gaurs were on track to comfortably make it to the final four. But, results have not gone their way since then, failing to win a single game in their last six.

Their defense have also not been upto the mark, conceding seven in the last three. If they are to attain full points against Odisha, they need players in all departments to fire. Head coach Juan Ferrando is not too perturbed with the situation, but wants his team to show a strong mentality against their opponents on Wednesday.

"When we are on the pitch, we have to keep control of our emotions. We have to be clear about things in both attack and defence. If the team is clear, we don't have the pressure. My team can play football and they know about the attack and defense," said the Spaniard. "If the team has a strong mentality tomorrow, I'm not scared about going for three points."

By no means is it going to be an easy clash against Odisha, who were one of the first teams to be out of the playoff race after a poor show this season. Though they have lost ten matches, which is the most this season so far, and have just won a solitary game, there is no additional pressure on the Odisha players, which might bring the best out of them.

In fact, Odisha’s interim coach Gerry Peyton stated that his team is already looking at the last three games, including this one against Goa, as preparation for next season.

“We are now preparing Odisha for next season. What I have said to the players is ...this is your challenge. If you want to be successful next season then you have to prepare now for next season. Everything you do now is in preparation to get off to a winning start next season. If you don’t prepare now and let this season go, you are still in that state of mind when you start next season. These three games are very important,” Peyton said.