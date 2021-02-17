STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ISL: Chennaiyin FC hope to spoil the party for top-four aspirants NorthEast United

The Highlanders are in an intense battle with Hyderabad FC and FC Goa for the remaining two playoff spots in the table.

NorthEast United will want to crawl back into top four comforts with a win against Chennaiyin (Photo | ISL Media)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: This time last season, Chennaiyin FC were right in the middle of the top four battle after turning their season around in spectacular fashion.

The story is a little different this season though as the two-time champions are already out of the race for a playoff berth and all that's left to play for is pride. On Thursday, they take on NorthEast United FC who are enjoying a fairytale campaign under Khalid Jamil and have a lot left to fight for.

The Highlanders are in an intense battle with Hyderabad FC and FC Goa for the remaining two playoff spots in the table. Chennaiyin have a big hand to play in that regard as the Marina Machans could play spoilsport for Jamil's side who are on a red hot streak at the moment. They are on a seven-match unbeaten run and are one of the in-form teams in the league at the moment.

Chennaiyin coach Csaba Laszlo made it clear that his side are not going to settle for anything but victory in their remaining two matches.

"We have two games to go and this is not just about playoffs but it is to take good results. In these two games, we will do everything in order to win but NorthEast will be a tough game. In this game we see if we get the opportunity or not but our target is to win this game and our attention is on playing successful football and scoring goals," said Laszlo ahead of the game.

Chennaiyin are winless in their last seven matches and their 2-2 draw in the last game was a bitter pill to swallow for the southern side.

Laszlo's men were looking at three points when an injury-time strike from FC Goa forward Ishan Pandita saved the Gaurs a point. NorthEast, on the other hand, come into the game after a 3-1 win over Odisha FC as Jamil has managed to transform the team.

"We just have to control them, dictate the play and not give them time with the ball and space to operate. We have to be calm, composed and concentrate on our game. At the same time, we have to show aggression and we have to play with intensity and hundred per cent effort to win the match," said NorthEast's assistant coach Alison Kharsyntiew in the pre-match interaction.

The ISL this season has been such a roller-coaster campaign that we have witnessed some surprising results going against the trend.

A case in point is Bengaluru FC's recent surprise win over Mumbai City FC in a game where the Islanders were the odds-on favourite, but the Blues ended up pulling off a stunning 4-2 victory. Chennaiyin could spring a similar surprise on Thursday.

"Every team has ups and downs and not every season is perfect," said Laszlo. 
 

