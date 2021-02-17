STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ISL: FC Goa beat Odisha FC 3-1 in must-win encounter

Alberto Noguera (18’), Jorge Ortiz (26’) and Ivan Gonzalez (75’) found the back of the net for Juan Ferrando's men while Diego Mauricio (30’) scored the lone goal for Odisha.

Published: 17th February 2021 10:22 PM

Saviour Gama

Saviour Gama of FC Goa in action against Odisha FC. (Photo | Twitter @IndSuperLeague)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After six draws on a trot, FC Goa knew the importance of getting back to their winning ways against Odisha FC in the ISL, with the race for the top four hotting up. And they rose to the occasion, defeating their opponents 3-1 at the Fatorda Stadium on Wednesday to come up with an important win.

Alberto Noguera (18’), Jorge Ortiz (26’) and Ivan Gonzalez (75’) found the back of the net for Juan Ferrando's men while Diego Mauricio (30’) scored the lone goal for Odisha. This win has helped the Gaurs climb to fourth spot in the standings and level on points with Hyderabad FC at 27, making the Playoffs race even more interesting. However, this loss was Odisha's eleventh of the season, most by any team this season.

Goa looked a determined outfit from the initial exchanges itself, and almost opened their account in the fifth minute. A close-range effort from Noguera was brilliantly saved by Arshdeep Singh to keep it 0-0. The first 15 minutes witnessed the game being played primarily in Odisha's half. The latter's backline were under tremendous pressure with Goa, who were dominating possession, being a huge threat while moving forward.

Odisha could not deal with the kind of movement Goa players were enjoying on the pitch. And Goa deservedly took lead after Gonzalez's cross was met by Noguera, who scored a powerful header in the 18th minute. They doubled their lead with Ortiz scoring on the counter. It was a wonderful finish from the Spaniard, who chipped Arshdeep to score in the 26th minute to complete his solo run from the halfway line.

Just when one thought that Goa would have it all easy, Odisha drew one back with Mauricio netting from close range just before the first water break. That goal gave Kalinga Warriors some confidence and threatened at Goa's goal a couple of times, but they went into the break trailing 1-2.

With Odisha in search of the equaliser, they showed further positive intent. Key man Mauricio forced his way from the left and took a long-range shot, which just went wide. He got another chance inside the danger area, but the Brazilian did not make connection in the 63rd minute.

But, the Gaurs more or less put the game to bed when Gonzalez scored in the 75th minute, before the drinks break. He almost scored another with his head, but it came off the bar. Though Odisha was not giving up as their players piled pressure, they failed to add to their goals tally. 

