JLN Stadium at Margao to host ISL final for record third time on March 13

The last game is scheduled between current league leaders ATK Mohun Bagan (36 points) and second-placed Mumbai City FC (34 points).

Published: 17th February 2021 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 05:01 PM   |  A+A-

ISL Trophy

ISL Trophy (Photo | ISL Twitter)

By PTI

MARGAO: The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Fatorda here will host the Indian Super League final on March 13 for a record third time, the organisers announced on Wednesday.

The first-leg semifinals will be held at two venues -- GMC Stadium at Bambolim and JL Nehru Stadium here -- on March 5 and 6.

The return legs are scheduled for March 8 and 9 at the same venues.

"The 'Away Goal' rule will not apply in semifinals this season. Teams with highest goal aggregate in their respective two-legged ties will progress to the final," Football Sports Development Limited said in a release.

The league phase ends on February 28.

Both teams have already qualified for the play-offs.

The team finishing on top of the table after the league phase will be crowned League Shield Winners, earning a direct group-stage entry into the prestigious AFC Champions League next season.

"The season saw Hero ISL expand to 11 teams.

The number of matches going up from 95 last season to an unprecedented 115," the FSDL said.

"This has been one of the most closely fought seasons ever with thrilling last-minute finishes in numerous games. Eight teams still remain in contention for a top-four finish, heading into the final three rounds of the League stage."

