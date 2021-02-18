STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ISL gets exciting as NEUFC, Chennaiyin FC play out 3-3 draw

NorthEast, who are on fifth place, Hyderabad FC and FC Goa all tied on 27 points with two games left to play each.  

Published: 18th February 2021 11:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 11:30 PM   |  A+A-

Deshorn Brown celebrates with his teammates. (Photo | Twitter @IndSuperLeague)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A stoppage-time Luis Machado penalty helped NorthEast United FC salvage a point against Chennaiyin FC with the entertaining game ending 3-3 at the GMC Stadium on Thursday. This result has made the top four race even more interesting with three teams -- NorthEast, who are on fifth place, Hyderabad FC and FC Goa all tied on 27 points with two games left to play each.  Only ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City have qualified for the Playoff.

Chennaiyin FC got off to a brilliant start as they took the lead in the eighth minute with Lallianzuala Chhangte finding the target. But, their lead did not last long with the Highlanders managing to score the equaliser via Imran Khan, who scored a low header to help his team back into the game.

With NorthEast fully aware about the importance of securing three points, they played well, and got some chances in the first 40 minutes. However, they almost conceded a soft goal with their goalkeeper Subhasish Roy making an error under the bar, failing to catch an aerial ball properly, and the ball bounced off his hand to the post luckily.

NorthEast did eventually manage to score a goal before the break as Deshorn Brown used his power and speed to ensure that his clinical strike finds the back of the net before the break.

With Chennaiyin trailing 1-2 at half-time, there was a serious need for the Marina Machans to deliver in the second half. Similar to the start of the first half, it was Chennaiyin, who were off the blocks quickly. Five minutes into the half, they were awarded a penalty and Manuel Lanzarote did not make any mistake to draw level. They managed to take the lead after Chhangte scored his second of the night two minutes later as his shot found the net to pile pressure on the Highlanders.

NorthEast, in need of a goal, brought in some fresh legs. Nim Dorjee, Mashoor Shereef and Idrissa Sylla replaced Ashutosh Mehta, Imran Khan and Benjamin Lambot with just over 30 minutes left to play. They were committing men forward, but were not able to get that goal, which could help them attain one point, at least. Machado was in the thick of things, but his effort also did not prove to be enough. 

With NorthEast players not managing to score in the second half, interim coach Khalid Jamil also cut a frustrating figure at the touchline. However, deep into the stoppage time, they scored a late penalty as Machado found the back of the net in the 93rd minute to secure a point.

