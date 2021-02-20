ISL: Bengaluru face must-win game against Goa in late bid for elusive playoff spot

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Super League has moved into the last few rounds of the group stages and only two teams – ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC -- have secured a playoff berth so far. Bengaluru FC and FC Goa, who are set for an important head-to-head clash at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday, are also in the race.

A loss or draw for Bengaluru will lead to their exit, which makes it a must-win game for them. In fact, with two games left to play for Bengaluru, there is no guarantee that six points will guarantee them a playoff spot too. They need other results to go in their favour. However, interim head coach Naushad Moosa does not want to think too much into it and invite pressure to his players.

“I do not want to use the term do or die situation. I feel there is more pressure for Goa in the kind of situation that they are at the points table. So for me, it is just normal, and we have to play like the way we played against Mumbai. We should just try and enjoy the game, see how they are approaching the game, sit back and work on our counters and see how it works. It is important that I do not put much pressure on my players,” said Moosa.

However, they come into this game with an air of confidence after an impressive 4-2 win over Mumbai. Their forwards including Sunil Chhetri and Cleiton Silva also delivered, scoring a brace, which puts them in a good frame of mind ahead of this clash.

Likewise, Goa are also in the zone, after their win over Odisha. In fact, they are in a much better situation than their Sunday opponents. A draw and win in their last two games should put them in a good position to reach the next stage of the competition.

However, they need to improve upon certain areas, especially defensively where they have been found wanting at times. In fact, the Gaurs have been quite poor when defending set-pieces, which is one of Blues’ strengths. FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando is aware of the need to improve in that area of the game against Bengaluru.

“Yes, we need to control this (set pieces). We are working all the time. We practice for set pieces, change the system in defence, change some details, players. I know, it is necessary to work and improve,” said the coach, who understands the magnitude of the match. “It is going to be a difficult game, of course. For them as well as for us, it is important to get three points because that will help in the playoff situation.”