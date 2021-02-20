STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ISL: Jamshedpur FC dent Mumbai City's hopes of catching the Mariners

Mumbai were missing the presence of their influential midfielder Hugo Boumous and it was evident as the team were struggling to link up their attacks or play their preferred free-flowing football.

Published: 20th February 2021 09:56 PM

Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC players celebrate their opening goal against MCFC (Photo | ISL Media)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: Mumbai City's hopes of securing AFC Champions League football next season took a serious hit after they slumped to a 2-0 defeat against Jamshedpur FC in the ISL at the Tilak Maidan, Vasco on Saturday.

The result leaves them five points adrift of league leaders ATK Mohun Bagan with just two rounds remaining. Second-half goals from Boris Singh (72) and David Grande (90) sealed victory for Owen Coyle's side while it was the second straight defeat for Sergio Lobera's team. 

Mumbai were missing the presence of their influential midfielder Hugo Boumous and it was evident as the team were struggling to link up their attacks or play their preferred free-flowing football. The likes of Cy Goddard and Ahmed Jahouh were not given time on the ball and the team looked sluggish as Jamshedpur dominated the first-half.

The Red Miners did all the attacking in the first-half as the likes of Seiminlen Doungel and Isaac Vanmalsawma kept on whipping in crosses into the box to pick out Nerijus Valskis in the middle. The Lithuanian could not convert some wonderful crosses as Lobera's team were not able to cope with the aerial threat.

The Islanders on the other hand were struggling to create chances and they didn't record a single shot on target in the first half as Adam le Fondre cut an isolated figure up front.

Jahouh tried to launch some long balls from the back but the Jamshedpur players closed him down quickly and anytime he managed to put a ball forward, the likes of Stephen Eze and Peter Hartley managed to stifle the threat.

Coyle had managed to outsmart Lobera in the first half and the only thing missing for Jamshedpur was a goal as the half ended goalless.

The second half started on a cagey note with both teams cancelling each other out in mid-field. Jamshedpur continued to bombard Mumbai with aerial balls from all angles. They were not able to capitalise as the likes of Mourtada Fall and Hernan Santana kept a close watch on Valskis.

Mumbai continued to struggle for creativity as they were not able to get Le Fondre involved in the game and they were struggling to get to the attacking third.

It is uncharacteristic of Mumbai to struggle for creativity but they have experienced an alarming dip in form and the players struggled despite enjoying more possession of the ball.
Jamshedpur kept bombing forward at every single opportunity and the likes of Farukh Choudhary kept stretching the Mumbai defence.

Jamshedpur went on to break the deadlock in the 71st minute from a corner. Aitor Monroy whipped in a corner which was nicked goalwards by Farukh and even though Amrinder SIngh kept the initial attempt out, the rebound was turned in by substitute Boris Singh.

The youngster was at the right place at the right time to give Coyle's team a deserved lead.
Lobera made a string of substitutions to change the course of the game but it was Jamshedpur who scored again as David Grande scored in injury time.  







