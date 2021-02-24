ISL: With only pride to play for, Bengaluru and Jamshedpur keen to end season on a high

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It has been a disappointing season for Bengaluru FC, who failed to make it to the playoffs this season. However, they will be keen to bring their A game and, at least, end their ISL season on a high as they aim for full points against Jamshedpur FC at Tilak Maidan on Thursday. In fact, the latter are on the same page as they look to restore pride.

With nothing in the offing for the two teams in terms of qualification, it might be a difficult task to motivate the players ahead of this clash. However, Bengaluru interim coach Naushad Moosa does not feel it is going to be a problem.

“Difficult to motivate players? No. If you look at the players, we have had two sessions before we play this match, and the players looked normal. They were doing their best in training. The thing now is that there is no pressure. Till the last game, there was a feeling amongst them that they have to go out there and win the match. That is not there now," he said.

It would also be interesting to see the kind of team Moosa fields on Thursday. After having taken over as the interim boss, he has given plenty of chances to youngsters and the same can be expected. But Moosa is aware that they need balance when playing against a tough opponent like Jamshedpur.

“We are thinking of that, giving chance to youngsters, but then we cannot forget that we are playing a strong team. It is important to have a balanced side, but yes, there will be youngsters in the side,” said Moosa, who will, however, hope to see the likes of experienced forwards Sunil Chhetri and Cleiton Silva play a key role in the clash.

If Bengaluru come into this game after losing to Goa, Jamshedpur have a spring in their stride after their impressive win over Mumbai City FC. The Men of Steel will need to come up with a similar performance against the Blues to finish strongly.

However, they will have to do without Nerijus Valskis, who will miss out due to suspension. They have the ammunition in their squad to end the season on a positive note, but Jamshedpur head coach Owen Coyle is aware of the threat Bengaluru brings to the table.

"We came very close to achieving (qualifying for playoff) so we want to finish on a strong note. To do that, we have to play very well and try to win three points. Bengaluru still have the AFC Cup to play, they will be very focused, so we will have to be ready for the challenge," he said.