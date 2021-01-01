ISL: Upbeat Kerala Blasters run into Mumbai City juggernaut

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Blasters will be facing what could possibly be their biggest test in the Indian Super League-7 campaign so far as they come face to face with in-form Mumbai City FC on Saturday.

The Islanders come into the game having picked up 16 points from the last six matches and are unbeaten since their defeat to NorthEast United in their opening game.

After a stuttering start to the campaign where they went winless in six matches, Blasters managed to post their first victory against Hyderabad FC.

While that was a morale-boosting win, Mumbai are a different proposition and Blasters head coach Kibu Vicuna wants to approach the game with caution but suggested that his team has been making rapid strides.

"They (Mumbai) are a very good team with a lot of good players. They are playing well and I think they are one of the best teams in the competition. But we are improving and in the last game we played better than (against Goa and Bengaluru) and we are improving in the training sessions. I am happy with the way we are training and I hope that we play a good game," said Vicuna prior to the game.

He added: "We are a better team than two weeks ago and I'm sure we'll be better in the next two weeks".

With backs against the wall, Vicuna had decided to make wholesale changes to his team in the last game and it paid rich dividends as they emerged their first three points of the campaign.

The likes of Jordan Murray, Jeakson Singh alongside Abdul Hakku and Sandeep Singh impressed against Hyderabad and showed that Vicuna can call on them in place of under-performing stars like Gary Hooper.

"I wouldn't say Gary has struggled. Every striker goes through a patch. I've gone through plenty of matches where I have not scored or it's just not coming off. I think that's part of the game," said Murray in support of his team-mate.

However, the Australian forward suggested that he is hungry to contribute to the side and take his opportunities.

"This is the first time I'm playing overseas, so I want to try and have a good impression and India is a beautiful place. And I can definitely see myself playing here. For me, it's just more about wanting to prove myself," said the 25-year-old.

As far as Mumbai are concerned, the only cause of concern is whether the nearly two-week long break since their last match against Hyderabad could break the momentum that they were on.

"When you are having a good momentum, it is not easy to stop playing. But on the other hand, it's good to have more time to work on our philosophy and style of play. That is because we had a very short time in the pre-season and the time between games. Now we had the time to work on it but if I can choose, I would not have preferred a long break and then play three games in ten days," said Mumbai City head coach Sergio Lobera.

A win for Mumbai will help them take over top spot in the table from ATK Mohun Bagan while a Blasters win will put them back in contention for top four.

"The mindset of the team is to win every game and that always helps us going into matches," said Mumbai skipper Amrinder Singh when asked if there is a winning mentality within the squad now.