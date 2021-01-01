STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football Indian Super League

SC East Bengal sign promising Nigerian forward Bright Enobakhare

SC East Bengal announced the signing of young Nigerian forward Bright Enobakhare for the remainder of the ISL.

Published: 01st January 2021 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

Nigerian forward Bright Enobakhare

Nigerian forward Bright Enobakhare (Photo | ISL Twitter)

By PTI

PANAJI: SC East Bengal on Friday announced the signing of young Nigerian forward Bright Enobakhare for the remainder of the Indian Super League.

The 22-year-old last played for Greek club AEK Athens.

He is a product of the Wolves Academy and made 49 appearances for the Championship winning Wolverhampton squad, netting three goals.

"I am absolutely delighted with the signing of Bright. I have had a good few chats with him, given him our vision and our beliefs about what we want to achieve here. He has accepted them with an open mind," head coach Robbie Fowler said.

"The signing of a young, talented and very good player adds to our squad. I will stress how young and talented he is. If you look at the foreign players who have come in, the likes of Matti Steinmann are fairly young for foreign players in this league," Fowler added.

Enobakhare expressed his delight at joining the squad.

"It is the biggest club in India and offers me a fresh challenge. The Indian Super League is growing at a rapid pace and I believe I can fulfil my potential there," Enobakhare said.

"I know the league is already underway and I have to quickly get along with the squad and I am ready for that. I am really looking forward to the challenge ahead," he added.

Enobakhare also joined Scottish Premiership club Kilmarnock on a six-month loan deal and then spent the remaining part of the season with League One side Coventry City.

He found the back of the net six times in 18 appearances for Coventry City.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SC East Bengal Bright Enobakhare ISL ISL 2021 Indian Super League Indian Super League 2021
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
2020 may be remembered as a grim year globally, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't dampen the hopes and dreams for a brighter and better 2021. (Photo | AP)
Hello 2021: Hopeful for a 'COVID free' year, here's how these countries ushered in the new decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp