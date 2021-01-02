STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
East Bengal, Odisha face off in battle of bottom dwellers

Odisha are rock bottom with two points from seven games while the Kolkata giants have a point more from the same number of games.

odisha FC

A moment from today's match. (Photo| Twitter/@OdishaFC)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Both Odisha FC and SC East Bengal are in the same boat. Without a win in their respective ISL campaigns, both teams have been languishing at the bottom of the standings with only a point separating them. Sunday's clash at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco might be the best opportunity to break that duck.

Odisha are rock bottom with two points from seven games while the Kolkata giants have a point more from the same number of games. Odisha got their last point in their last game while there are plenty of positives for SCEB of late. They have drawn 3 out of their previous 4 matches scoring 5 goals in the last 3, after failing to find the net in their first four games.  
The problems areas are similar as well. Both have managed to net only 5 goals -- joint-lowest this season. While the Red and Golds have shipped 13 goals, the most by any side so far, Odisha have let in 11, the second-most.

SCEB coach Robbie Fowler admitted that it will be difficult to predict the outcome of the match due to the similar run both teams are on. "Odisha have had tough times, similar to us. At times they played good football. Stuart Baxter is a great manager, his reputation is incredible. He has got a relatively young team with a little bit of experience. We are very similar teams and there are makings of a good game. We have seen any team can beat anyone and it is an opportunity for both sides to come and get those three points. It is a case of who wants more and our lads really want it."

Baxter, on the other hand, had an interesting way of looking at the precarious situation both teams are in. He opined that the bio-bubble and the short pre-season had affected them the most.

"We have a very young team which needs time on the field. They (East Bengal) are a very new team who need time on the field. So, in a way, maybe us and them have suffered more in the limitations of the bio-bubble in quarantining, etc. than most other teams. But, again, their games have been close. They have played well in periods, the same as we have. They will be looking for that consistency -- the same as we are," said the former South Africa national team coach.

