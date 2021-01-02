Mumbai FC beat Kerala Blasters 2-0 to climb up top spot

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Mumbai City FC underlined once again why they are the front-runners for the Indian Super League title this season with a 2-0 win over Kerala Blasters at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday.

The Islanders showed that the nearly two-week-long break they had coming into the game didn't affect their momentum as two early goals from Adam le Fondre (3') and Hugo Boumous (11') sealed three points and helped them go top of the table.

As for Kerala Blasters, a spirited second-half performance was not enough as two goals from defensive errors early in the game proved costly in the end.

Blasters were on the backfoot when they conceded a penalty as centre-back Costa Nhamoinesu tripped Boumous inside the box while trying to clear a back-pass from Vicente Gomez who was put under pressure from Mumbai's relentless pressing.

Le Fondre stepped up and scored his sixth goal of the campaign from the spot to give Mumbai a head start.

Kibu Vicuna's men were erratic in the first half and they shot themselves in the foot in the 11th minute when Mumbai scored again.

Blasters had a chance to level the scores in the tenth minute from a free-kick outside the Mumbai penalty box but they made a mess of it after an infringement inside the box by Costa. From the subsequent free-kick inside their own box, Mumbai midfielder Ahmed Jahouh launched a ball straight into the path of Boumous.

The 75-yard free-kick beat all the Blasters players who were caught napping and found the Frenchman who ran clear on goal and clipped it past Blasters goalkeeper Albino Gomes.

Mumbai were playing breathtaking football and passing the ball with confidence and poise. But they didn't take their chances as Mandar Rao Dessai, Boumous and Bipin Singh all squandered glorious chances to put the game to bed before half-time.

In the second half, Blasters put up a much better performance and were the more dominant side.

They pressed Mumbai high up the field and created a host of opportunities.

Vicente nearly redeemed for his earlier mistake and scored from outside the box when a stunning effort was tipped over the bar by Mumbai goalkeeper Amrinder Singh. Amrinder also had to be alert to deny Sahal Abdul Samad from close range as Blasters kept pushing for a way back into the game.

At the other end, there was a controversial moment when the referee awarded a second penalty to Mumbai when Kerala centre-back brought down Boumous inside the box in the 71st minute.

However, from the replays, it was evident that Sandeep had got the ball and Boumous tumbled to the ground from his follow through.

Mumbai couldn't exploit the opportunity as Albino saved the penalty from Boumous to give his team some hope.

Mumbai managed to hold on and their skipper Amrinder was adjudged the man of the match for his stunning saves that helped them keep a clean-sheet.