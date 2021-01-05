ISL 7: Past performances will not affect Mumbai City, says coach Lobera

By ANI

MARGAO: Mumbai City FC has had a lacklustre record against Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), but head coach Sergio Lobera isn't concerned about the past.

Mumbai City FC has won just one game against the Blues and has tasted defeat four times in the showpiece event against Bengaluru FC. However, coach Lobera isn't affected by the past records as he feels both the teams have different players now.

"The past is the past and it doesn't affect the future. These are different teams and different players. We are preparing in the same way," goal.com quoted Lobera as saying.

"We need to know the small details of the opponent team that can help us. It's always very difficult to play against Bengaluru but the most important for us is to give our best," he added.

The Lobera side is enjoying a seven-match unbeaten streak and the coach credited the adaptability of his players in the difficult conditions.

"I'm not worried (of complacency). I have a very good team with experienced players. They know how to improve in difficult conditions," said Lobera.

Mumbai City FC will lock horns against Bengaluru FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Tuesday.