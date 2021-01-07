STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football Indian Super League

ISL: Highlanders and Nizams lock horns eyeing top four spot

Hyderabad are currently sixth, one place above their opponents. They have 12 points compared to the Highlanders 11. A win on Friday would propel them into the top four.

Published: 07th January 2021 10:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 10:02 PM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad FC hold ATKMB to maintain unbeaten streak

Hyderabad FC players seen celebrating during their ISL match against ATKMB. (Photo | ISL media)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A buoyant Hyderabad FC will take on a NorthEast United FC side looking to put their season back on track at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco on Friday.

Hyderabad are currently sixth, one place above their opponents. They have 12 points compared to the Highlanders 11. A win on Friday would propel them into the top four.

The Nizams returned to winning ways with a thumping 4-1 victory over Chennaiyin FC in their last game. They were on a three-match losing streak. The best part about the win was the fact that their top scorer Aridane Santana did not need to get on the scoresheet as the whole team contributed towards the result.

"Aridane is our top scorer but when you build a team, you want the wingers to score goals, centre backs from setpieces to score goals. I was told that Hali (Halicharan Narzary) doesn't normally score many goals but now with two goals against Chennaiyin, he now has three goals in the season. Sometimes you don't know what will happen but of course it's good news for our team that not only Aridane is scoring goals," coach Manuel Marquez said. 

For Hyderabad coach Marquez, one major concern heading into the game will be their defense. Their backline has shipped 11 goals and has not registered a clean sheet in their previous six games.

NorthEast, on the other hand, are in a spot of bother. The Highlanders have slipped from the top four after a few underwhelming results. Gerard Nus' side are on a five-match winless streak, having suffered two defeats.

"It is not hard to motivate players. They are professionals. They all have the desire to win. The players are 100 per cent focused. The team wants to get better. We need to have that confidence and we are going in a good direction. A lot of games are coming up. So just moving from one game to another," he pointed out.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad FC NorthEast United FC ISL Indian Super League
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp