Moosa in spotlight as Bengaluru look to move on from Cuadrat era in tie against East Bengal

KOCHI: Bengaluru FC's new interim coach Naushad Moosa finds himself in a similar situation to what Clifford Miranda experienced at FC Goa last season.

That of a talented Indian coach suddenly finding himself in the limelight at one of the biggest clubs in the country after a high-profile coach has parted ways.

Clifford was asked to take over after the departure of Sergio Lobera from Goa under mysterious circumstances. That seemed an easy task then since Goa were table-toppers at the time and almost on auto-pilot mode topping the league before going out in the semi-finals.

The task Moosa faces at Bengaluru is a little more complicated than that as the club is going through a rut that has seen them lose three matches in a row in the Indian Super League. It's their worst run in ISL and one that had paved the way for Carles Cuadrat's exit.

However, football management is such that one man's misery turns another man's opportunity and Moosa is now the latest Indian to get a shot at showing his coaching prowess even if on a temporary basis.

"To be honest, I had two sleepless nights. It is not easy. The expectations at a club like Bengaluru FC are high. I had a good first session and players were willing to work for me. There was nothing different from what they gave Carles. The way the players handled the situation, gave me confidence. In a few days, it will get better. With a positive result, the pressure will reduce," said the 49-year-old as he gets his team ready to play against SC East Bengal on Saturday.

Since the time of Albert Roca, Bengaluru had a sense of continuity when it came to management and that was carried forward with Cuadrat. That's why the sudden departure of the Spaniard mid-way through the season proved all the more surprising.

Moosa admitted that it was not easy for the players to come to terms with it.

"It has not been an easy situation. But we are professionals and players understand. They are over it," said the former India international.

He added: "To tell you the truth, what work Carles and Roca have done, it is a beautiful job. There is nothing much I have to do and there is not much time too. We have two quick games. For now, it is just about being simple. Play the way we have been playing. Concentrate more on having the ball and play attacking football."

His side will be up against an East Bengal outfit who played out a spirited 1-1 draw against FC Goa with their new signing Bright Enobakhare scoring one of the goals of the season.

The 22-year-old has been one of the bright spots for the Red and Golds this season in what has otherwise been a tough campaign so far. But they have been unbeaten in the last four matches.

"It has been a great experience here. The players and the staff have been amazing. My target is to win the next game and get as many points as possible at the end of the season," said Bright.

East Bengal are currently ninth in the table with seven points while Bengaluru hover just below the play-off spots with 12 points.

